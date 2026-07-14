Alia Bhatt officially joins Tumbbad 2 as Sohum Shah welcomes her: ‘A new chapter unfolds’

Tumbbad is all set to get bigger. After days of rumours and fan speculation, it has finally been confirmed that Alia Bhatt will star alongside Sohum Shah in Tumbbad 2. The news has created plenty of buzz, with Sohum announcing her arrival by writing, “A New Chapter Unfolds.” The franchise is now preparing to enter a new phase, with Bhatt's addition expected to bring a fresh twist to the story. Alia Bhatt steps into the world of Tumbbad

Alia Bhatt steps into the world of Tumbbad Alia Bhatt has officially come on board Tumbbad 2, marking her first full-fledged foray into the horror genre. While Sohum Shah remains at the heart of the franchise, Alia's character is said to be a crucial part of the sequel rather than a brief appearance. After sharing the photos, Sohum Shah on Instagram wrote, "A new chapter unfolds. Welcome to #Tumbbad2, @aliaabhatt."

As per earlier reports, she is expected to shoot for around 20 days, with her role playing a significant part in shaping the film's biggest twists. The actor was impressed by the screenplay from the very first narration and didn't take long to say yes, drawn by the story's emotional depth and dark, immersive world.

In an official statement, Alia said, “Tumbbad has stayed with me ever since I first watched it. Very few films create a world that feels this original and immersive, and even fewer continue to grow in people’s imagination years after they’ve released. That’s what makes this opportunity so exciting. To now become a part of that world is incredibly special. I’m looking forward to working with Sohum and Nawaz, two artists I’ve admired for a long time, and to exploring a character that belongs to a story as rich, mysterious and unforgettable as Tumbbad. I can’t wait for audiences to experience what we’re creating together.”