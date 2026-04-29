Sohum Shah, Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Tumbbad 2 announces release date; to hit the screens in 2027

The reveal comes after weeks of intrigue, with the team teasing audiences through a motion poster and subtle updates around the film's return. Dropping the poster on Instagram, Shah wrote, “A sinful past, an ominous future. The hunger rises, the legacy of greed continues.”

On Wednesday, the film's makers announced that it will hit the screens on December 3, 2027. The makers shared the release date announcement in the form of a poster on social media. The poster features statues of three figures with the film's title written above and the release date below. This follows the tagline (in Devanagari script): ‘Pralay aayega (Apocalypse will arrive).’

The release date for the much-awaited horror sequel, Tumbbad 2 , has been officially announced. The folk horror, which expands the world of Tumbbad, sees the return of Sohum Shah and will also star Nawazuddin Siddiqui .

Sohum and director open up about Tumbbad 2 Talking about the film's release, Sohum Shah said in a statement, “Tumbbad has always been very special to me, and with Tumbbad 2, the idea is to take that world forward in a way that feels deeper and more expansive. We are building on the mythology and the atmosphere that audiences connected with, while exploring new layers within the story. It's something that will feel familiar in its essence, but also new in the way it unfolds.”

Director Adesh Prasad explained that the sequel aims to push the narrative and visual world further while remaining rooted in the original. “Taking this story forward has been both exciting and challenging, especially because the first film has such a strong identity. Our focus has been on retaining that soul while pushing the narrative and visual world further. We're trying to create something that feels rooted in the original, but at the same time offers audiences a fresh and immersive experience,” he said in a statement shared by the film's makers.

Directed by Adesh Prasad and spearheaded by actor-producer Sohum Shah under his banner Sohum Shah Films, with Pen Studios, the distribution for Tumbbad 2 will be done by Pen Marudhar. The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, whose casting was announced earlier this year by the film's team.