‘Full-scale city’ being built for Sohum Shah, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Tumbbad 2; sequel 'bigger in scale' | Exclusive

As the production of the awaited sequel, Tumbbad 2, draws near, we hear the makers are going bigger and grander in scale this time around. Sources tell us that a massive, full-scale city is being built in Mumbai for the film's first schedule. Tumbbad 2 stars Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Full-scale city being constructed for Tumbbad 2 Tumbbad, directed by Rahi Anil Bharve and starring Sohum Shah, was not a box-office success when it released in 2018, but it has developed a cult following over the years. Following its box-office success on re-release last year, the much-delayed sequel was officially announced. The film is set to go on floors later this year.

Now, an industry source tells HT that a massive 7–8-acre set is being constructed in Mumbai for the film. The source describes that set as a ‘a full-scale city’, which is being constructed for the film’s first schedule. Not much is known about the film’s plot or treatment, aside from the fact that Sohum will reprise his role. The source adds that the sequel is shaping up to be significantly bigger in ambition and scale than the first part.

Tumbbad's belated success Made on a budget of ₹15 crore, Tumbbad was a niche horror film that earned just about its budget upon release in 2018. Seven years later, after being called a ‘cult classic’, it was re-released in theatres, where it became the most successful Bollywood re-release of recent times, minting ₹38 crore, and finally becoming a box-office hit. The film was a small-scale folk horror tale. But it seems the makers of the sequel are going for a grand scale.

About Tumbbad 2 Apart from Sohum, the sequel also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In a statement shared alongside his casting announcement earlier this month, the actor said, “Tumbbad has always been a film I admired for its originality and atmospheric storytelling. When Sohum shared the vision for the sequel, I liked the story and joined them on their journey. Collaborating with Sohum Shah and Pen Studios on a project of this scale is truly exciting. The character I’ll be portraying has many layers, and I’m looking forward to exploring this immersive universe with such a passionate team.”

Backed by Sohum Shah Films and Pen Studios, the film is slated to go on floors later this year.