‘Full-scale city’ being built for Sohum Shah, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Tumbbad 2; sequel 'bigger in scale' | Exclusive
The makers of Tumbbad 2 are building a massive 8-acre set for the film, being described as a full-scale city.
As the production of the awaited sequel, Tumbbad 2, draws near, we hear the makers are going bigger and grander in scale this time around. Sources tell us that a massive, full-scale city is being built in Mumbai for the film's first schedule.
Full-scale city being constructed for Tumbbad 2
Tumbbad, directed by Rahi Anil Bharve and starring Sohum Shah, was not a box-office success when it released in 2018, but it has developed a cult following over the years. Following its box-office success on re-release last year, the much-delayed sequel was officially announced. The film is set to go on floors later this year.
Now, an industry source tells HT that a massive 7–8-acre set is being constructed in Mumbai for the film. The source describes that set as a ‘a full-scale city’, which is being constructed for the film’s first schedule. Not much is known about the film’s plot or treatment, aside from the fact that Sohum will reprise his role. The source adds that the sequel is shaping up to be significantly bigger in ambition and scale than the first part.
Tumbbad's belated success
Made on a budget of ₹15 crore, Tumbbad was a niche horror film that earned just about its budget upon release in 2018. Seven years later, after being called a ‘cult classic’, it was re-released in theatres, where it became the most successful Bollywood re-release of recent times, minting ₹38 crore, and finally becoming a box-office hit. The film was a small-scale folk horror tale. But it seems the makers of the sequel are going for a grand scale.
About Tumbbad 2
Apart from Sohum, the sequel also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In a statement shared alongside his casting announcement earlier this month, the actor said, “Tumbbad has always been a film I admired for its originality and atmospheric storytelling. When Sohum shared the vision for the sequel, I liked the story and joined them on their journey. Collaborating with Sohum Shah and Pen Studios on a project of this scale is truly exciting. The character I’ll be portraying has many layers, and I’m looking forward to exploring this immersive universe with such a passionate team.”
Backed by Sohum Shah Films and Pen Studios, the film is slated to go on floors later this year.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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