Nawazuddin Siddiqui confirmed to star in Tumbbad 2; actor says he will play a pivotal part which has many layers

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared in a statement, “Tumbbad has always been a film I admired for its originality and atmospheric storytelling. When Sohum shared the vision for the sequel, I liked the story and I joined them in their journey. Collaborating with Sohum Shah and Pen Studios on a project of this scale is truly exciting. The character I’ll be portraying has many layers, and I’m looking forward to exploring this immersive universe with such a passionate team.”

While details about his character are being kept under wraps, it’s suggested he will play a pivotal role central to the film’s folkloric arc.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting more news about Tumbbad 2. The anticipation began after actor-producer Sohum Shah officially joined hands with Pen Studios, helmed by veteran producer Dr Jayantilal Gada. On March 2, the makers confirmed that actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has officially been cast in Tumbbad 2. He will play a pivotal role in the evolution of the folklore franchise. (Also read: Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are being discussed for a crucial role in Tumbbad 2: Source )

The production on the sequel is yet to begin. Last month, HT revealed that Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui were the two names which were being considered for the part. Ultimately, it was Nawazuddin who got the part.

Meanwhile, Sohum Shah said in a statement, "Bringing Nawaz Sir on board Tumbbad 2 feels incredibly exciting for us. He is an actor who brings an unmatched intensity and authenticity to every role he takes on. The character he will portray plays a very crucial part in expanding the emotional and psychological landscape of the sequel. With Nawaz Sir joining the team, we believe the narrative will reach a whole new level of depth and impact.”

Producer Dr.Jayantilal Gada (PenStudios) shared, “We at Pen Studios are committed to presenting good content as hence with Tumbbad 2, we are taking the cinematic experience to a much grander level. Bringing Nawazuddin Siddiqui on board aligns perfectly with that vision. His craft, versatility, and powerful screen presence will significantly elevate the film.”

About Tumbbad Released in 2018, Tumbbad has slowly become a cult film. Its 2024 re-release went on to do wonders at the box office.

Tumbbad features the protagonist, Vinayak Rao, portrayed by Sohum Shah, navigating through the ominous night, lantern in hand, alongside his young son. The two are seen on a perilous journey, hinting at the dangerous quest that drives the narrative.

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, with Anand Gandhi as the creative director and Adesh Prasad as the co-director. Written by Mitesh Shah, Prasad, Barve, and Gandhi, the film was produced by Sohum Shah, Aanand L Rai, Mukesh Shah, and Amita Shah.