Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are being discussed for a crucial role in Tumbbad 2: Source

Anticipation around Tumbbad 2 began ever since actor-producer Sohum Shah officially joined hands with Pen Studios, helmed by veteran producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada. Now, an exciting casting update has been gathered as the project is being developed. Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are being considered for the antagonistic part.

Casting update on the sequel Released in 2018, Tumbbad has slowly become a cult film. Its 2024 re-release went on to do wonders at the box office. Now, with the sequel set to go on floors early this year, the makers are looking to deepen and expand the dark universe with an exciting cast update.

Amid this mounting anticipation, fresh industry chatter suggests that the sequel’s antagonist could be a major casting masterstroke.

“A powerful antagonist is central to the narrative of Tumbbad 2. The team is keen on elevating the sequel with a layered and formidable negative lead,” shares a source close to the development. “Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are two names currently being discussed. Their ability to portray morally complex, unpredictable characters makes them compelling choices for the world of Tumbbad.”

According to the source, “The makers’ idea is to introduce an antagonist who isn’t just menacing but deeply layered — someone who can stand toe-to-toe with Sohum’s character in terms of intensity and depth.”

About Tumbbad Tumbbad was first released in 2018. The film features the protagonist, Vinayak Rao, portrayed by Sohum Shah, navigating through the ominous night, lantern in hand, alongside his young son. The two are seen on a perilous journey, hinting at the dangerous quest that drives the narrative.

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, with Anand Gandhi as the creative director and Adesh Prasad as the co-director. Written by Mitesh Shah, Prasad, Barve, and Gandhi, the film was produced by Sohum Shah, Aanand L Rai, Mukesh Shah, and Amita Shah.

The story follows Vinayak Rao's descent into greed and obsession as he seeks out a mythical treasure guarded by the malevolent entity Hastar.