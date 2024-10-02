Sohum Shah addresses rumours of fallout with Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve: 'It's not that we were friends who…'

Sohum Shah recently spoke about his relationship with Tumbbad (2018) director Rahi Anil Barve. There were rumours about a tiff between Sohum and Rahi when the latter announced his departure from Tumbbad 2. Now, Sohum, in an interview with India Today has addressed the speculations about differences with the filmmaker. (Also read: Sohum Shah reacts to Tumbbad competing with Stree, Munjya franchise: 'They are not making dadi-nani ki kahaniyaan') Sohum Shah reacted to reports of his showdown with Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve.

Sohum Shah denies rift with Rahi Anil Barve

Sohum, when asked about his alleged showdown with Rahi, said, “There are no issues at all. We have been trying to make Tumbbad 2 for the longest time. We were not able to crack the script in the writing stage. We are working with Yogesh Chandekar, the writer of Andhadhun, and Monica O My Darling. We have finally got it. As for Rahi, he has been working on mega shows like Gulkanda Tales and Rakt Bramhand. He has been working on those massive projects for a few years now.”

He further said, “Recently, we had a screening and Rahi was there. He was the one who designed Vinayak's (his character) look. Whenever we are making Tumbbad 2, and we need him, he will be there. And I think it's vice versa, as I would always be there for him when he needs me. Rahi is an important part of my life. It's not that we were friends who started working together. We met as colleagues and then formed a friendship. He is the one who keeps pushing me to do bigger projects. He wants me to play alpha men's parts. He is the one who has put that kind of confidence in me. We are really good.”

Rahi Anil Barve's exit from Tumbbad 2

While announcing his exit from Tumbbad 2, Rahi shared a long note on Twitter. He concluded his post by sending best wishes to Sohum and wrote, “I wish Sohum and Aadesh all the best for Tumbbad II. I have no doubts it will be an outstanding success. Following the completion of Gulkanda Tales and Raktabhramand by the end of this year, I plan to start production on Pahadpangira in March 2025.” The filmmaker congratulated him on Twitter and captioned his post, “Congratulations mere bhai (my brother) for Gulkanda and Raktabrahmand or jaldi Sai shuru kar de (start soon) pahadpangira. Maza aayega (it'll be fun) (smiling emoji).”

About Tumbbad

Tumbbad is a Hindi language folk horror film co-produced by Sohum, Aanand L Rai, Mukesh Shah and Amita Shah. The film depicts the story of the protagonist's search for a hidden 20th-century treasure in the Indian village of Tumbbad, Maharashtra.