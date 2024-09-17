Sohum Shah reacts to Tumbbad competing with Stree, Munjya franchise: 'They are not making dadi-nani ki kahaniyaan'

Amid great buzz around the success of Tumbbad re-releasing in theatres, actor Sohum Shah announced that a sequel to the film is officially in the works. In a new interview with India Today, the actor shared how the film differs from other folk horror films, and from the recent horror film franchise of Munjya and Stree. (Also read: Sohum Shah announces Tumbbad 2 amidst re-release success of Tumbbad: ‘Pralay phir aayega’) Sohum Shah talked about the success of Munjya and Stree 2.

What Sohum said

During the interview, Sohum stressed on the fact that Tumbbad is different from the other horror films like Stree and Munjya, which are also based on folklore. He said, "I don't think that is a problem. Those films are different. None of them are like Tumbbad. There's a lot of difference in these stories. They are not making dadi-nani ki kahaniyaan (tales shared by our grandmothers). Our story is not based in modern times. Our film begins and ends in the period time. We have a rakshas, a demon. They are not dealing with such elements."

Talking about the sequel to Tumbbad, Sohum went on to add, "The kind of love and support that you guys have given to Tumbbad, I think it will now be easy to make Tumbbad 2. We are still in the pre-production process and locking the script. Once that is done, we will look out for the right kind of backing."

More details

Stree 2, which has become a huge box office success, is the sequel to Rajkummar and Shraddha’s 2018 film Stree, which was the first release in the horror comedy universe created by Maddock Films. Meanwhile, Sharvari, Abhay Verma and Mona Singh-starrer Munjya also released in theatres earlier this year, is also part of the same universe.

Sohum Shah-starrer Tumbbad shattered its original box office records upon re-release. The film is directed by Rahi Anil Barve. It follows the story of a man's search for a hidden 20th century treasure in the Indian village of Tumbbad. It was praised for its gripping storyline and excellent performances.