New Delhi, Growing up in a small town in Rajasthan, Sohum Shah like millions of others wanted to become Shah Rukh Khan. That dream has changed he is still in awe of the superstar but wants to travel a journey all his own. Shah Rukh, Aamir and Salman Khan have been my three gurus: Sohum Shah

In fact, the actor-producer thinks of Shah Rukh and his contemporaries Salman Khan and Aamir Khan more like his gurus.

In an interaction with PTI editors at the news agency’s headquarters here, Shah said he considers the triumvirate of Hindi cinema the “last of the superstars" and has learnt a lot from them. Charm from one, sartorial style from the second and work ethic from the third.

Shah, who ran a real estate business in home town Sri Ganganagar before coming to Mumbai, has charted an extraordinary career path. He has acted and backed the cerebral “Ship of Theseus” and the horror film with a difference “Tumbbad”. He is also familiar to OTT viewers from his roles in "Maharani" and "Dahaad".

"I came to the industry after watching Shah Rukh Khan... I am a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan but meri life ki journey alag hai . You realise that there can be only one Shah Rukh Khan.

"He is beautiful and charming no doubt, but I am also somebody and god has created me with care. I have no complaints that I am not SRK. I don't even want to be. There is so much pressure on him. He has to come out of Mannat just to wave to his fans," Shah said with a laugh.

Though he has not directly worked with any of the three Khans, except for a small role in the Shah Rukh-produced OTT series "Bard of Blood", the actor said he has been greatly influenced by them.

"They have been my three gurus Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh.”

“From Shah Rukh sir, I learnt charm and the way a man should be... Nobody can have charm like that of Shah Rukh Khan. Kisi aadmi me 5 per cent Shah Rukh Khan nahin hai to use jeene ka bhi haq nahin hai,” he joked.

Salman had huge influence too during Shah’s growing up years.

"In our house, you would get two pairs of clothes and when I was in college, my brother was travelling to Jaipur. I asked him to get me denim because I had seen Salman Khan wearing one," he said.

And Aamir, he said, is his Dronacharya.

“He has contributed a lot to 'Tumbbad'... to live with a project for six-seven years . Deep down, I follow his philosophy. His philosophy is that work on one thing but do a proper job,” Shah told PTI.

Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao was the presenter of "Ship of Theseus", the 2012 philosophical drama that marked Shah's debut as a producer.

The "Lagaan" filmmaker's work ethic has also benefited Shah in his business ventures.

"I strongly believe in his philosophy that do a good job on whatever you are doing and success will be a by-product. It is such a simple philosophy, I don't know why people don't adopt it."

Shah said he grew up on mainstream cinema with Amitabh Bachchan's 1991 hit "Hum" being a particular favourite. He backs unconventional projects but his go to movies are still quintessential masala movies and comedies of all shapes.

"Films like 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro', 'Andaz Apna Apna', 'Hera Pheri', 'Welcome' are some of my favourite films in the genre. I can watch any kind of comedy film and there is no other genre that I like very much... And now there are not many left for me to watch. I have seen Golmaal, all of Basu Chatterjee's movies."

Shah said his cinema education has become more varied, thanks to the people he has been closely associated with in the last decade. They have helped him develop an eclectic taste in movies.

"I got the opportunity to spend time with some good people and watch quality films which are very close to my heart. There is a French movie called 'Amour', about an old couple, talking about it still gives me goosebumps. Then there is an Iranian movie called 'A Separation'. I watched that film 10 years ago and I still like it very much.

"Similarly, there was a film called 'Decision To Leave'. It is a very slow film and not many people around me were able to watch it. It's a love story and I liked it very much. I find it good when I get the chance to see or learn something different. But whenever I have to watch a movie with my kids, I crave for a comedy," Sohum said.

