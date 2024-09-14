Tumbbad re-release opening day collection surpasses Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders

The re-release of Tumbbad, a folk-horror film which first released in 2018, has created a significant hype over the years. Starring Sohum Shah, the highly acclaimed film did not receive much box office attention during its initial release, but the re-release this week seems to have turned to the film's favour. The film has now even surpassed the opening day numbers of a new release, The Buckingham Murders. (Also read: The Buckingham Murders box office collection day 1: Kareena Kapoor's thriller earns ₹1.15 crore) Tumbbad first released in October 2018.

Tumbbad box office numbers

Trade expert Taran Adarsh took to his X handle to share the first day collection numbers of Tumbbad. The caption read, “When #Tumbbad first hit theatres in 2018, it had collected 65 lakhs on Friday, 1.15 cr on Saturday and 1.45 cr on Sunday. In a remarkable twist, the film delivers a big surprise by collecting a significantly higher amount on its *re-release* Friday.”

He went on to add, “The tremendous love and goodwill that #Tumbbad has garnered over the years, combined with *affordable* ticket prices, have significantly contributed to its success. [Week 1; re-release] Fri ₹ 1.65 cr. #India biz.”

Meanwhile, as per the report on Sacnilk, The Buckingham Murders had a low opening in comparison. Hansal Mehta's investigative thriller with Kareena Kapoor playing a detective earned only ₹1.15 crore on Friday. The Buckingham Murders released in both its original version Hinglish (80% dialogues in English, 20% in Hindi) and a dubbed Hindi version.

More details

Tumbbad is the latest film to follow the trend of re-release of several films back to the theatres, including Rockstar (2011) and Laila Majnu (2018). Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, Tumbbad stars Sohum Shah in the lead as Vinayak Rao, and follows the story of his search for a hidden 20th century treasure in the Indian village of Tumbbad. It was praised for its gripping storyline and excellent performances.

A sequel, titled Tumbbad 2, has been announced and is currently in works.