The Buckingham Murders box office collection day 1: Kareena Kapoor's thriller earns 1.15 crore

The Buckingham Murders box office collection day 1: Hansal Mehta's investigative thriller starring Kareena Kapoor, which also marks her production debut, didn't find too many takers at the domestic box office on the opening day. As per Sacnilk, the film earned only ₹1.15 crore on Friday. (Also Read – The Buckingham Murders review: Kareena Kapoor's restrained act powers slow-paced thriller that might test your patience) The Buckingham Murders box office collection day 1: Kareena Kapoor's film opens low

Day 1 box office

The report does not specify the language-vise break-up of the ₹1.15 crore that Kareena's film earned on its opening day in India. The Buckingham Murders released in both its original version Hinglish (80% dialogues in English, 20% in Hindi) and a dubbed Hindi version. It was the solo new Bollywood release this week, and competes with only re-released movies like Tumbbad and Veer-Zaara, and holdover releases like the blockbuster Stree 2, which is still performing decently at the domestic box office.

₹1.15 crore is quite low in comparison to Kareena's last women-led film The Crew, which released earlier this year and was also co-produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures. However, unlike The Buckingham Murders, The Crew was an all-out heist comedy and had two other A-list actors – Tabu and Kriti Sanon – as the parallel leads. It earned 10 times that of The Buckingham Murders – over ₹10 crore – on the opening day at the domestic box office.

About The Buckingham Murders

The mysterious drama revolves around sergeant Jasmeet 'Jass' Bhamra (Kareena) dealing with the loss of her young son Ekam. She is assigned a case of a missing boy, Ishpreet, roughly as old as her son. The film also stars chef Ranveer Brar.

The Hindustan Times review of the film states, “Kareena is the heartbeat of this film. Roughly 20 minutes in, you forget this is the same person who pulled off a constantly yapping Geet in Jab We Met so well, or a money-minded air hostess in her recent flick Crew. Kareena has the right amount of pain and anger, barring that scene where she screams out of frustration.”

In the coming months, Kareena will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's film Singham Again.