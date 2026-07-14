Anupam Kher reacts as old feud video with Naseeruddin Shah resurfaces, reveals where they stand today

The week kicked off with an old war of words between Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah making a comeback on social media. A throwback clip of Naseeruddin calling Anupam a "sycophantic clown" over his political views resurfaced online, soon followed by Anupam's fiery response, in which he claimed the veteran actor's judgment was "clouded" by the substances he consumed. As the old feud once again grabbed headlines, Anupam has now broken his silence on the viral videos and revealed where he and Naseeruddin stand today. In 2025, Anupam Kher revealed that Naseeruddin Shah had apologised to him in person for his remarks.

Anupam Kher hits back On Monday, Anupam reacted to the six-year-old videos resurfacing and going viral on social media. Taking to Instagram, the veteran actor shared a video in which he addressed the renewed buzz around the old feud and revealed that he and Naseeruddin have long buried the hatchet.

The actor claimed that the old videos have resurfaced as part of an attempt to target and troll him for speaking out about the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement controversy.

In the video, Anupam said in Hindi, “A few days ago, I visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and spoke about my feelings. Some people didn't like what I said because it didn't fit their agenda. They wanted to create a narrative and started looking for ways to target and troll me, to abuse me. An entire ecosystem was formed just to attack me. They said many things about me, but I only enjoyed it more because they worked so hard. When they had nothing else, they dug up a six-year-old video of Naseeruddin Shah, hoping to damage my reputation."

Opening up about the current status of their relationship, the 71-year-old actor said that he has a cordial bond with Naseeruddin despite their past differences.

“In reality, Naseer and I have met, hugged each other and respect one another. People even told me to let the matter go because it had been eight or nine months, but they forgot that I had already responded to that video back then and expressed how I felt,” Anupam added.