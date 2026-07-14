'Don't let Phunsukh Wangdu die': 3 Idiots’ Omi Vaidya issues plea as Sonam Wangchuk's health worsens amid hunger strike

Actor Omi Vaidya, best known for playing Chatur Ramalingam in 3 Idiots, has extended his support to educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. In a video shared on social media, Omi reminded people that Aamir Khan's character Funsukh Wangdu was inspired by Sonam Wangchuk's life and urged everyone to pay attention to his declining health and the cause he is fighting for. Omi has now joined actor Prakash Raj in backing Wangchuk and raising concerns about his health. Omi Vaidya issues urgent plea amid deteriorating health of Sonam Wangchuk.

Omi Vaidya urges people to pay attention On Tuesday, Omi Vaidya shared a video on social media, introducing himself as “Chatur from 3 Idiots” before making an emotional appeal. Referring to Aamir Khan's character from the film, he said, “I don't want Funsukh Wangdu to die.”

Speaking about Sonam Wangchuk, Omi called him a humble and inspiring person and praised his contributions. He said, “Did you know that Funsukh Wangdu from 3 Idiots is actually based on a real-life Ladakhi engineer, innovator, educator and reformer named Sonam Wangchuk? I've met this guy. He's a pretty interesting character.”

The actor also expressed concern over Sonam Wangchuk's health, saying his condition has been worsening during the hunger strike. “Right now he is on a very long hunger strike. His blood sugar has gone down very much. I don't know if you've heard about this. I don't know if the media is reporting this. But this is a pretty important thing,” he added.

Acknowledging that most people are tied up with the daily grind of work projects and household chores, Omi pleaded with his audience to pause just for a moment and look into Wangchuk's demands. He suggested that if people took the time to understand the issues, they would likely find common ground with the reformer's fight. "We're just regular people... and sometimes we're too busy to deal with this stuff," he admitted. "But if you have a second to just stop, put down your work from the new project... or the household duties... and just take a look at what's going on right now. I think it would be really, really important."

"I don't want Phunsukh Wangdu to die and I don't think you want him to either," he stated bluntly. "Please retweet, please post on your Instagrams, and if you really care you can even reach out to your local... or national government officials... because you know, these things matter. I think they matter and I hope that you think they matter too."