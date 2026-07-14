Zeenat Aman implores Indian government for dialogue with Sonam Wangchuk: ‘We must not watch great mind be sacrificed’

Zeenat posted a picture of Sonam on her Instagram and penned a note in his support. “My thoughts today are in the country’s capital city where @wangchuksworld world is entering the 17th day of his indefinite hunger strike,” she wrote, adding, “I read in a news article that Mr. Wangchuk “…has started losing muscle mass and is in immense pain.” And that, when asked to end his fast, he replied “Don’t ask me to end my fast. Ask the government why they won’t even have a dialogue.”

It has been 17 days since activist Sonam Wangchuk began his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi with the Cockroach Janata Party. Even as the outfit reports that he’s losing muscle mass and facing health issues, many have since spoken up in his support. Zeenat Aman appealed to the Indian government to hold a peaceful dialogue with the activist before it's too late.

The actor also wrote about Sonam’s accomplishments: Mr. Wangchuk is the founder of SECMOL, the inventor of the ice stupa, a harbinger of educational reform in Ladakh, a dedicated environmental and community activist, and the inspiration of that much loved Bollywood character “Phunsuk Wangdu” played so compellingly by Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots. By all accounts Mr. Wangdu is a brilliant and conscientious man, one that has been recognised globally for his social impact with umpteen prestigious awards.”

“With respect to Mr. Wangchuk’s wishes, I implore the Indian government to open dialogue on this matter that concerns the future of all India,” further wrote Zeenat, appealing to the Indian government, adding, “We must not become a society that sits back and watches one of its greatest minds be sacrificed. India has a long history of peaceful protest; those who wield power are obliged to meet such protest with peaceful dialogue. My respect and best wishes to all.”

Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike The CJP has been holding a protest at Jantar Mantar demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. Sonam joined the agitation on June 28 and has been on an indefinite fast since then. The organisation has announced a march to Parliament on July 20.

Writer Arundhati Roy, actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, filmmaker Sanjay Kak, and others appealed to the CJP to end the indefinite hunger strike on Monday. “We request you to please consider ending this hunger strike immediately in the interests of the longer and more difficult struggle ahead. This battle is a marathon, not a sprint, and we need you, your strength and leadership in the days to come,” read a portion of their statement.

AISA activist Deepak, who was also on a hunger strike since June 28, was admitted to the RML Hospital on Monday after his health deteriorated. Sonam has lost 8.2 kilograms since he began fasting. His latest medical parameters showed a blood pressure of 107/70 mmHg and a blood glucose level of 67 mg/dL.