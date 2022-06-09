Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan wedding live updates: Fans post old pics of 'bride' in anticipation of first photos
Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan wedding live updates: Fans post old pics of 'bride' in anticipation of first photos

  • Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding live updates: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, and many others attended the wedding in Chennai. Fans on social media share old pics of Nayanthara as bride.
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan wedding live updates: Shah Rukh Khan posed for pictures before the wedding. Fans are also sharing old pictures of Nayanthara dressed as a bride.
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan wedding live updates: Shah Rukh Khan posed for pictures before the wedding. Fans are also sharing old pictures of Nayanthara dressed as a bride.
Updated on Jun 09, 2022 01:29 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Director Vignesh Shivan and actor Nayanthara are getting married on Thursday near Chennai. The couple was in a relationship for many years, and got engaged in 2020. Vignesh announced his and Nayanthara’s wedding date on Tuesday. The couple is reportedly getting married in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and close friends. Days after reports of him testing positive for Covid-19, actor Shah Rukh Khan, who will be seen in his new film Jawan alongside Nayanthara, attended the wedding. Actors Rajinikanth and Vijay Sethupathi, and filmmaker Mani Ratnam, are reported to have attended the wedding at Sheraton Grand, Mahabalipuram. Check out all the live updates:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 09, 2022 01:29 PM IST

    Many South Indian directors in attendance 

    Apart from high-profile guests like directors Mani Ratnam and Atlee, many other big names attended the wedding, including filmmakers KSR, Siva and Hari. A photo of them posing together was shared on social media. 

  • Jun 09, 2022 01:21 PM IST

    Vikram Prabhu spotted with wife

    Actor Vikram Prabhu posted a selfie with his wife Ujjaini Vikram from the wedding. “Wedding vibe selfie with the Mrs,” he captioned it on Instagram.

  • Jun 09, 2022 01:12 PM IST

    Fans share pics of ‘bride’ Nayanthara

    Excited fans on social media shared old pictures of Nayanthara dressed as a quintessential south Indian bride. Official wedding photos of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are awaited.

  • Jun 09, 2022 01:08 PM IST

    Director Anand Shankar gives details of venue

    “Beautiful venue / wedding set up, stunning bride and groom. #WikkiNayanWedding was a pleasure to witness. Bestest wishes to the lovely couple,” he tweeted.

  • Jun 09, 2022 01:00 PM IST

    Suriya arrives at wedding venue

    Actor Suriya arrived at the wedding venue to bless the newlyweds. 

  • Jun 09, 2022 12:28 PM IST

    Vignesh shares message for Nayanthara

    Ahead of their wedding, Vignesh Shivan shared a message for his to-be wife Nayanthara on Instagram. “Today is June 9th and it’s Nayan’s thanking God, the universe, the goodwill from all the lovely human beings who have crossed My life !! Every good soul, every good moment, every good coincidence, every good blessing, everyday at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful! I owe it all to the good manifestations & prayers! Now, It’s all dedicated to the love of my life! #Nayanthara!” Read full story here.

  • Jun 09, 2022 12:17 PM IST

    Nayathara wedding dress

    The actor has reportedly chosen an outfit from Jade by Monica. While her wedding look is not out yet, fanclubs are sharing old pictures of the actor in wedding sarees.

  • Jun 09, 2022 12:13 PM IST

    Boney Kapoor spotted at venue

    Film producer Boney Kapoor was spotted at the venue. He appeared to be chatting with the paparazzi.

  • Jun 09, 2022 11:35 AM IST

    The wedding venue

    The wedding is happening at Sheraton Grand, Mahabalipuram. The media and paparazzi presence has been restricted at the wedding.

  • Jun 09, 2022 11:28 AM IST

    Dileep arrives for wedding

    Controversial star Dileep was spotted at the wedding venue. Dileep has been an accused in the actress assault case.

  • Jun 09, 2022 11:16 AM IST

    The wedding menu

    A picture of the menu from the wedding feast was shared by a guest. It featured dishes like poriyal and curd rice.

  • Jun 09, 2022 11:08 AM IST

    Reception plans

    A wedding reception for 1 lakh people in various parts of Tamil Nadu is scheduled to be held this afternoon. The star couple has arranged to host the wedding reception at major temples including orphanages, old age homes and Thiruvannamalai.

  • Jun 09, 2022 11:07 AM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan poses with Atlee

    Shah Rukh Khan at the venue.
    Shah Rukh Khan at the venue.

    Shah Rukh Khan posed for a photo with his director Atlee and his manager Pooja Dadlani.

  • Jun 09, 2022 11:01 AM IST

    Rajinikanth arrives for wedding

    Actor Rajinikanth was seen arriving at the venue in Chennai in a golf cart. He wore his staple white kurta pyjama.

