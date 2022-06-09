Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan wedding live updates: Fans post old pics of 'bride' in anticipation of first photos
- Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding live updates: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, and many others attended the wedding in Chennai. Fans on social media share old pics of Nayanthara as bride.
Director Vignesh Shivan and actor Nayanthara are getting married on Thursday near Chennai. The couple was in a relationship for many years, and got engaged in 2020. Vignesh announced his and Nayanthara’s wedding date on Tuesday. The couple is reportedly getting married in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and close friends. Days after reports of him testing positive for Covid-19, actor Shah Rukh Khan, who will be seen in his new film Jawan alongside Nayanthara, attended the wedding. Actors Rajinikanth and Vijay Sethupathi, and filmmaker Mani Ratnam, are reported to have attended the wedding at Sheraton Grand, Mahabalipuram. Check out all the live updates:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jun 09, 2022 01:29 PM IST
Many South Indian directors in attendance
Apart from high-profile guests like directors Mani Ratnam and Atlee, many other big names attended the wedding, including filmmakers KSR, Siva and Hari. A photo of them posing together was shared on social media.
-
Jun 09, 2022 01:21 PM IST
Vikram Prabhu spotted with wife
Actor Vikram Prabhu posted a selfie with his wife Ujjaini Vikram from the wedding. “Wedding vibe selfie with the Mrs,” he captioned it on Instagram.
-
Jun 09, 2022 01:12 PM IST
Fans share pics of ‘bride’ Nayanthara
Excited fans on social media shared old pictures of Nayanthara dressed as a quintessential south Indian bride. Official wedding photos of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are awaited.
-
Jun 09, 2022 01:08 PM IST
Director Anand Shankar gives details of venue
“Beautiful venue / wedding set up, stunning bride and groom. #WikkiNayanWedding was a pleasure to witness. Bestest wishes to the lovely couple,” he tweeted.
-
Jun 09, 2022 01:00 PM IST
Suriya arrives at wedding venue
Actor Suriya arrived at the wedding venue to bless the newlyweds.
-
Jun 09, 2022 12:28 PM IST
Vignesh shares message for Nayanthara
Ahead of their wedding, Vignesh Shivan shared a message for his to-be wife Nayanthara on Instagram. “Today is June 9th and it’s Nayan’s thanking God, the universe, the goodwill from all the lovely human beings who have crossed My life !! Every good soul, every good moment, every good coincidence, every good blessing, everyday at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful! I owe it all to the good manifestations & prayers! Now, It’s all dedicated to the love of my life! #Nayanthara!” Read full story here.
-
Jun 09, 2022 12:17 PM IST
Nayathara wedding dress
The actor has reportedly chosen an outfit from Jade by Monica. While her wedding look is not out yet, fanclubs are sharing old pictures of the actor in wedding sarees.
-
Jun 09, 2022 12:13 PM IST
Boney Kapoor spotted at venue
Film producer Boney Kapoor was spotted at the venue. He appeared to be chatting with the paparazzi.
-
Jun 09, 2022 11:35 AM IST
The wedding venue
The wedding is happening at Sheraton Grand, Mahabalipuram. The media and paparazzi presence has been restricted at the wedding.
-
Jun 09, 2022 11:28 AM IST
Dileep arrives for wedding
Controversial star Dileep was spotted at the wedding venue. Dileep has been an accused in the actress assault case.
-
Jun 09, 2022 11:16 AM IST
The wedding menu
A picture of the menu from the wedding feast was shared by a guest. It featured dishes like poriyal and curd rice.
-
Jun 09, 2022 11:08 AM IST
Reception plans
A wedding reception for 1 lakh people in various parts of Tamil Nadu is scheduled to be held this afternoon. The star couple has arranged to host the wedding reception at major temples including orphanages, old age homes and Thiruvannamalai.
-
Jun 09, 2022 11:07 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan poses with Atlee
Shah Rukh Khan posed for a photo with his director Atlee and his manager Pooja Dadlani.
-
Jun 09, 2022 11:01 AM IST
Rajinikanth arrives for wedding
Actor Rajinikanth was seen arriving at the venue in Chennai in a golf cart. He wore his staple white kurta pyjama.
Vignesh Shivn pens note for Nayanthara hours before wedding: ‘My Thangamey’
- Vignesh Shivn and Nayanthara will tie the knot on Thursday, June 9. Vignesh dedicated a post to Nayanthara hours before the wedding.
Kamal Haasan gifts his Rolex watch to Suriya for playing Rolex in Vikram
- Kamal Haasan gave his Rolex watch to Suriya for playing Rolex in their latest film Vikram. Here's how the actor has reacted. Check out the pics here.
When Vignesh Shivn called Nayanthara the ‘mother of my future children’
- Vignesh Shivn and Nayanthara will marry in Chennai on Thursday. Ahead of their wedding, here's a look at their some of their romantic moments.
Vikram box office day 5 collection: Kamal Haasan film earns ₹200 crore worldwide
Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivn planned to get married in Tirupati: ‘Didn't work out’
Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram's success gets shoutout in Amul topical, fans react
Kamal Haasan tells ‘overwhelmed’ Vikram director to ‘never become complacent'
- Kamal Haasan reacted to Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj's tweet in which he said he was overwhelmed with the love the audience has shown for the film Vikram.
Vikram box office: Kamal Haasan’s film goes past ₹150 crore worldwide
- Vikram box office day 3 collection: The Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil-starrer has earned ₹150 crore worldwide, including over ₹100 crore in India.
Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivn to marry on June 9, invite Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin
- Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivn will tie the knot in Chennai this week after seven years of dating. They have also extended an invite to the wedding to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin.
Vikram box office day 2: Kamal Haasan’s film crosses ₹100 cr worldwide
- Kamal Haasan's Vikram has crossed the ₹100 mark worldwide and is the third film in Kamal's career to achieve this feat.
Kamal Haasan's Vikram opens at Rs. 23.5 cr on day 1 in Tamil Nadu
- Kamal Haasan's latest release Vikram recorded an opening collection of ₹23.5 crore. This is the highest opening day collection for Kamal in Tamil Nadu.
Vikram review: An action-packed love letter to Kamal Haasan's stardom
- Vikram review: Kamal Haasan’s film marks the beginning of Tamil cinema’s biggest franchise. Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi make their presence felt with strong performances.
Suriya’s look in Vikram revealed, fans call it ‘exciting’. See pic
Sathyaraj: For me, life can be divided into before and after Baahubali
Kamal Haasan’s Vikram earns over ₹200 cr from pre-release business
- Kamal Haasan's Vikram has already collected over ₹200 before its release. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, this is Kamal's first film in four years.