Vignesh Shivn pens note for 'Thangamey' Nayanthara hours before wedding, is 'excited' to see her walk down the aisle

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivn and actor Nayanthara will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony at a Chennai resort on Thursday, June 9. Just hours before the wedding, Vignesh shared a sweet note for his future wife and said he is excited to see her walk down the aisle. He also declared that the D-Day- June 9, is Nayan's day. Also Read| When Vignesh Shivn called Nayanthara the ‘mother of my future children’

Vignesh took to his Instagram account in the wee hours of his wedding day to share a series of pictures of him and Nayanthara, as well as some solo pictures of the actor. In the post, he noted that they will be getting married in just a few hours.

He wrote, "Today is June 9th and it’s Nayan’s thanking God, the universe, the goodwill from all the lovely human beings who have crossed My life !! Every good soul, every good moment, every good coincidence, every good blessing, everyday at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful! I owe it all to the good manifestations & prayers! Now, It’s all dedicated to the love of my life! #Nayanthara!"

Pictures shared by Vignesh Shivn on his Instagram account.

He further called Nayanthara his 'Thangamey,' a term for endearment, which also happens to be the name of a song in his film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan starring Nayanthara. He added, "Excited to see you walking up the aisle in a few hours! Praying God for all the goodness, and looking forward to starting a new chapter officially in front of our beloved family and the best of friends."

He also wrote the date June 9th and the time 2.22 am on his Instagram Stories. In another story, he shared a picture of him and Nayanthara and captioned it "June Nayanth."

Vignesh and Nayanthara have been dating each other for close to seven years. They fell for each other while working together on Vignesh's second directorial, Naanum Rowdydhaan. Vignesh Shivn's latest directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal also starred Nayanthara.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON