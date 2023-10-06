Jawan creates history, becomes the first Hindi film to gross 1100 cr worldwide

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is on an unstoppable run at the box office, breaking records one after the other even in its worldwide run. The Atlee directorial has now broken another record at the worldwide box office by becoming the first Hindi film in the history of Indian Cinema to cross ₹1100 crores worldwide. This makes Jawan the highest grossing Indian film of the year 2023. (Also read: Atlee reveals if Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan monologue is ‘anti-establishment’) Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Jawan in which he has a dual role.

Jawan breaks box office record

On Friday evening, Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani took to Instagram to share that Jawan has now created history at the worldwide box office by becoming the first film to cross ₹1100 crores. The post shared that Jawan now stands at ₹1103.27 crores. The breakdown of the collections were also given below, with the India national box office at ₹619.92 crore, while the global box office cumulated to ₹369.90 crores.

The caption read, "Jawan. Making & breaking box office records every day! (fire emoticon) Book your tickets now! Watch #Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

About Jawan

Jawan is the highest grossing Hindi film this year with 23-day collection of ₹587 crore. It has already beaten the India collection of Gadar 2 and Pathaan. Jawan was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. It went on to collect ₹80.1 crore nett in India in all languages on its first Sunday in theatres.

Jawan has Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad. Deepika Padukone has a special appearance in the film. Nayanthara marks her Hindi debut with the film. Vijay Sethupathi is in the role of the lead antagonist in the film, which also has Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan and Aaliyah Qureishi.

Co-written and directed by Atlee, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment. Speaking about the success of the film, Shah Rukh wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Thank you for all the love and appreciation for #Jawan!! Stay safe and happy… Please keep sending in the pics and videos of all of you enjoying the movies…. And I will be back soon to see all of them! Until then… Party with Jawan in the theatres!! Lots of love and gratitude!"

