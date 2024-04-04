Here's how Shah Rukh Khan celebrated Kolkata Knight Riders win with his boys, signed autographs for Delhi Capitals

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was all smiles as his co-owned IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) set fireworks in Vishakhapatnam, keeping the crowd at the edge of their seats. After KKR's win against Delhi Capitals, Shah Rukh took to the stadium to personally congratulate the players, even planting a kiss on Rishabh Pant's head. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan cheers for his team in Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match at Vizag. Watch) Shah Rukh Khan kisses Rishabh Pant on head after Kolkata Knight Riders' win

Shah Rukh in the house

Shah Rukh cheered for the boys from the stands of the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. He attended the thrilling match wearing a purple shirt. His manager Pooja Dadlani also attended the match of KKR vs DC.

After KKR's win, Shah Rukh was seen in the stadium personally congratulating his team. When he approached Rishabh, the cricketer got alert, but Shah Rukh asked him to relax, hugged him, and then kissed him on the side of his head.

Similarly, Shah Rukh also gave tight hugs to cricketers Shreyas Iyer and Kuldeep Yadav in the stadium. He even signed autographs for members of the losing team.

The social media handle of KKR dropped a video from the match in which SRK can be seen rooting for the boys. SRK looked happy as the boys performed extremely well. KKR's social media team added the theme track of Don (2006) as the music. Shah Rukh starred as the titular gangster in Farhan Akhtar's crime thriller.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Shah Rukh was recently seen in the movie Dunki. Dunki features an ensemble cast, with actors like Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics.

Dunki focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long, winding, and often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to. He has still not announced his next project.

About the match

KKR put in a dominating performance as they registered 272 runs in the allotted 20 overs. This second-highest IPL team score on the back of outstanding hitting display by Sunil Narine, Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell and Rinku Singh.

It needed a brilliant final over by Ishant Sharma to stop KKR from breaking the highest-ever IPL team score, which was registered by Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier this season.