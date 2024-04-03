Shah Rukh Khan cheers for his team in Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match at Vizag. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan travelled to Visakhapatnam to attend the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals. The actor who owns the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise is always there to cheer for his team. On Wednesday, several videos and pictures of his arrival in Vizag surfaced online. Many fans also shared his photos on X (formerly Twitter) from the ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium. (Also read: US ambassador Eric Garcetti recalls meeting Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat: 'Everybody in my office went nuts') Shah Rukh Khan attends IPL 2024 match at Vizag.

Shah Rukh Khan exudes swag at Vizag stadium

Shah Rukh opted for a black T-shirt and jeans paired with goggles as the security escorted him out of the airport. He also sported his famous ponytail while rushing for the IPL match. However, in the pictures from the stadium the actor changed his outfit.

The actor wore a casual purple coloured shirt and a KKR cap while sitting among the VIP guests at the stadium. The team's official handle on X shared his photo and wrote, “KHAN SAAB WATCHING NARINE SHOW FROM THE STANDS !” A fan handle dropped another picture and captioned it as “King is Happy Me is Happy (smiling emoji)".

Gautam Gambhir spoke about Shah Rukh

Recently KKR appointed its former captain Gautam Gambhir as a mentor. While expressing his gratitude to Shah Rukh, Gautam recalled his fiery message back in 2011 and said, “He (Shah Rukh) only told me the same thing that he had told me when I joined KKR as a player in 2011: ‘This is your franchise, make it or break it.’ He told me exactly the same thing. I don't know what's going to happen, but I can assure you that whenever I leave this place, we will be in a much better position.”

KKR has been part of IPL ever since its first season in 2008. KKR team emerged as IPL champions twice in 2012 and 2014. IPL 2024 commenced on March 22 and will continue till May 26.

