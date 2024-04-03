 Shah Rukh Khan cheers for his team in Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match at Vizag. Watch | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Shah Rukh Khan cheers for his team in Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match at Vizag. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 03, 2024 09:30 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan arrived at Vizag amid heavy security to support his team Kolkata Knight Riders.

Shah Rukh Khan travelled to Visakhapatnam to attend the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals. The actor who owns the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise is always there to cheer for his team. On Wednesday, several videos and pictures of his arrival in Vizag surfaced online. Many fans also shared his photos on X (formerly Twitter) from the ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium. (Also read: US ambassador Eric Garcetti recalls meeting Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat: 'Everybody in my office went nuts')

Shah Rukh Khan attends IPL 2024 match at Vizag.
Shah Rukh Khan attends IPL 2024 match at Vizag.

Shah Rukh Khan exudes swag at Vizag stadium

Shah Rukh opted for a black T-shirt and jeans paired with goggles as the security escorted him out of the airport. He also sported his famous ponytail while rushing for the IPL match. However, in the pictures from the stadium the actor changed his outfit.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The actor wore a casual purple coloured shirt and a KKR cap while sitting among the VIP guests at the stadium. The team's official handle on X shared his photo and wrote, “KHAN SAAB WATCHING NARINE SHOW FROM THE STANDS !” A fan handle dropped another picture and captioned it as “King is Happy Me is Happy (smiling emoji)".

 

Gautam Gambhir spoke about Shah Rukh

Recently KKR appointed its former captain Gautam Gambhir as a mentor. While expressing his gratitude to Shah Rukh, Gautam recalled his fiery message back in 2011 and said, “He (Shah Rukh) only told me the same thing that he had told me when I joined KKR as a player in 2011: ‘This is your franchise, make it or break it.’ He told me exactly the same thing. I don't know what's going to happen, but I can assure you that whenever I leave this place, we will be in a much better position.”

KKR has been part of IPL ever since its first season in 2008. KKR team emerged as IPL champions twice in 2012 and 2014. IPL 2024 commenced on March 22 and will continue till May 26.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. Click Here

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan cheers for his team in Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match at Vizag. Watch
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On