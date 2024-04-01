US ambassador Eric Garcetti recalls meeting Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat: 'Everybody in my office went nuts'

Speaking about his meeting with actor Shah Rukh Khan during his first couple of weeks in India, US Ambassador Eric Garcetti revealed how everyone in his office could not believe the two had met. On the latest episode of the ANI podcast with Smita Prakash, Eric opened up about how he became aware of the love from fans across the country for Shah Rukh. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan reacts to John Cena singing Bholi Si Surat from Dil To Pagal Hai Shah Rukh Khan poses with US ambassador Eric Garcetti (left) at Mannat; they met in 2023.

Eric Garcetti on not realising how famous SRK is

After his 2023 meeting with Shah Rukh Khan, also known as SRK, Eric said that people in his office questioned him by asking if he knew whom he had actually met. Remembering his interaction with the actor, Eric said, “I think when I visited Shah Rukh Khan (during) my first couple of weeks here (India), we talked cricket because, of course (Shah Rukh owns the IPL team KKR)… Everybody in my office went nuts. They were like, ‘Oh my God, did you know who you met?’ I said, ‘Yeah, Shah Rukh Khan’. But I didn't realise the level of love that there was across the country (For Shah Rukh).”

When Eric Garcetti met Shah Rukh Khan

The two met in May last year at the actor's mansion, Mannat, in Mumbai, and discussed Bollywood and it's 'huge cultural impact' across the globe. Eric took to X (Formerly Twitter) at the time to share details about his visit to the actor's home.

"Is it time for my Bollywood debut? Had a wonderful chat with superstar @iamsrk at his residence Mannat, learning more about the film industry in Mumbai and discussing the huge cultural impact of Hollywood and Bollywood across the globe," Eric wrote.

He also shared pictures with Shah Rukh, who was dressed in a full-sleeve black T-shirt paired with black pants and a cap. Gauri Khan was also seen in a picture.

