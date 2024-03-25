 Shah Rukh Khan poses with KKR's Nitish Rana, his wife Saachi Marwah and Pooja Dadlani in unseen pics. See post | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Actor Shah Rukh Khan posed with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player Nitish Rana and his wife Saachi Marwah after his team won the recent match held in Kolkata. KKR won against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens on Saturday. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Saachi shared several photos. (Also Read | IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan poses for a click with cricketer Rinku Singh and family)

Shah Rukh Khan pose with Nitish Rana, Saachi Marwah and Pooja Dadlani.
Shah Rukh Khan pose with Nitish Rana, Saachi Marwah and Pooja Dadlani.

Shah Rukh poses with KKR players in new pics

The first picture featured Shah Rukh as he smiled standing next to Nitish. Saachi posed with the actor and his manager Pooja Dadlani. The next photo featured the actor along with Nitish and Saachi. In the pictures, Shah Rukh wore an olive green camouflage sweater over a black T-shirt and pants.

Saachi captioned the post, "When someone leaves a seat for you at a table, celebrates you, and reminds you that you are who you are, that you’ve been given a purpose, and that all of that has a purpose. That moment & those people in life changes everything (red heart emoji)."

Recently KKR batter Rinku Singh, too, posted a heartwarming picture with Shah Rukh and his family. Rinku, on Sunday, took to his Instagram to share the picture, with a caption that read, "The ones who make my heart smile." In the picture, the cricketer can be seen posing with his family, and the Bollywood star.

Shah Rukh recently went to Kolkata for KKR match

Many videos and pictures of the actor at the stadium emerged on social media platforms. He interacted with a person as they gave him tea and also waved at the fans in the stadium. The actor also interacted with the KKR players on field.

Navjot Singh Sidhu praised SRK

Former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu had also showered praises on Shah Rukh. In the clip, shared by a fan account on X (formerly Twitter), Navjot had said, "Shah Rukh Khan deserves respect, dignity and honour. I once heard from Abhishek Bachchan if there is any person in the industry who isn't insecure, who encourages the young people, makes them stand before him... that's Shah Rukh Khan."

About Shah Rukh's recent film

Fans saw Shah Rukh recently in Dunki alongside Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. Dunki focuses on the issue of immigration. He has still not announced his next project.

