IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan poses for a click with cricketer Rinku Singh and family

Kolkata Knight Riders had a great opening on Sunday at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, winning with 4 runs over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Post the match, cricketer Rinku Singh shared a sweet picture on his Instagram with KKR owner, actor Shah Rukh Khan, and his family. (Also Read: Fans want a Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta reunion after their IPL appearances: ‘We’ve grown up watching them') Rinku Singh penned a sweet message for the people in the photo

Rinku’s post

In Rinku’s post Shah Rukh can be seen posing with the cricketer and his family. “The ones who make my heart smile,” wrote Rinku, sharing the picture that went viral on social media. Shah Rukh attended the match as KKR started the season with a win in their home ground. Rinku’s caption has won the hearts of fans online because the cricketer said that the people in the picture made his ‘heart smile.’

A video of Shah Rukh with Rinku has also found its way on X. Taken by a fan in the stands, the actor can be seen congratulating and hugging the cricketer after their win, talking to him about the match.

Shah Rukh in Kolkata

Shah Rukh arrived in Kolkata on Saturday evening for the match and received a warm welcome from a sea of fans at the airport. The actor head straight to the stadium from the airport, where he was flanked by heavy security. Fans could be seen chanting his name in the videos shared online, with even some airport personnel clicking his pictures and videos as he made his way to the car. Pictures and videos of him at the stadium also went viral, with one picture of him smoking inside the stadium sparking controversy. In 2012, Shah Rukh paid a fine of ₹100 for smoking in the stadium during a KKR and Rajasthan Royals (RR) match.

Shah Rukh’s recent work

Shah Rukh had a stellar 2023 with his films Pathaan and Jawan making good business at the box office. The films directed by Siddharth Anand and Atlee were also received well by fans and critics. He had a cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, which released in December, received mixed reviews.

