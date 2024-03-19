Vicky Kaushal opens up on why he agreed to do a cameo in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki

Vicky Kaushal caught everyone's attention with his cameo performance in Dunki. The film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, starred Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. In an interview with The Week Magazine, Vicky shared how he went after the role to work with the director again after Sanju because he truly admires him. (Also read: Here's how Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal discussed Katrina Kaif on Dunki sets: ‘Agar shaadi nahi ki hoti toh main…’) Vicky Kaushal and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Dunki.

What Vicky said about working in Dunki

In the interview, Vicky said how he called Hirani for the part after hearing about it. He said, “I told Raju sir (director Rajkumar Hirani) that even if he had wanted me to simply pass by unnoticed, I would happily do that as well… My father (action director) Sham Kaushal was working on Dunki and because Sukhi (Vicky’s character) had that fire sequence, my father asked Hirani who was playing the part. He wanted to know ‘Mujhe kisko jalaana hai? (Whom do I light on fire?)’. So Hirani said he wanted somebody like Vicky, but did not offer it to me because he thought it was a small role. When my dad came home, I asked him how the meeting went. He recounted the [interaction with Hirani] and I said, ‘Really?’ The very next day I called Raju sir and told him if it had to be somebody like me, then why not me? I landed up in his office that very day and said yes without even listening to the script. The first time I saw the full film was during the screening. I only knew my part.”

More details

He further added how he liked the portrayal of Punjab in the film. “I was happy to see Punjab like that after a long time. I told Raju sir that, at a time when everything is gritty and real, where we see the problems and struggles of states, he actually gave a vibrant, colourful charm to Punjab. That moment when Taapsee’s character removes her shoes and wants to feel the earth in her hometown upon returning from abroad after decades, that was special to me,” he said.

Dunki is a saga of friendships, illegally crossing international borders, nostalgia for home and love. Presented by Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films, the film released worldwide in cinemas on December 21, 2023. It made its OTT debut on Netflix on Valentine's Day this year.

