Shah Rukh Khan reacts as Atlee touches his feet after winning award for Jawan. Watch

Filmmaker Atlee touched actor Shah Rukh Khan's feet after winning an award. Atlee won the Best Director award for Jawan at the Zee Cine Awards 2024, held in Mumbai on Sunday night. (Also Read | Atlee says he will work with Shah Rukh Khan again if he cracks something ‘greater’ than Jawan) Shah Rukh Khan reacted to Atlee's sweet gesture.(Nitin Lawate )

Atlee touches Shah Rukh Khan's feet

Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account shared a clip of the duo at the event. In the video, as the winner's name was announced, everybody clapped, and Atlee stood up with folded hands. Atlee, who was sitting next to Shah Rukh Khan, touched the actor's feet.

Shah Rukh reacts to Atlee's gesture

Shah Rukh smiled and tried to stop him, but was unable to do so. He then gave Atlee a tight hug and a kiss. Atlee rushed to the stage, where he was handed the trophy by actor Rani Mukerji. Both of them smiled and had a brief conversation. For the event, Atlee wore a printed blue and white outfit and shoes. Shah Rukh opted for a black blazer, matching trousers and shoes.

About Jawan

Released on September 7 last year, Jawan marked the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and Atlee. Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya also featured in the film. It was Atlee's maiden Bollywood directorial.

Jawan redefined box office success, captivating audiences with its gripping storyline and stellar performances, and rewriting record books along the way. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, Jawan has minted ₹1160 crore gross at the global box office.

Recently, Shah Rukh won the Best Actor award for Jawan at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024. In the film, he was seen in a double role.

About Atlee's next film

He has an action entertainer movie, titled Baby John, with Varun Dhawan. It also stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film is directed by Kalees and will hit the screens on May 31. Baby John is produced by Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, Atlee and Priya's A For Apple Studios, and Jyoti Deshpande for Jio Studios.

