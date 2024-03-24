Fans want a Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta reunion after their IPL appearances: ‘We’ve grown up watching them'

Fans couldn't get enough of actors Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan during the Indian Premier League matches on Saturday. Many of them took to social media to rave over their enduring appeal and even expressed a desire to watch them reunite on screen once again. (Also Read: Meet the cast of Lahore 1947, Rajkumar Santoshi's next produced by Aamir Khan) Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan at the IPL matches on Saturday

Fan reactions

While Shah Rukh Khan was spotted in a white T-shirt and sunglasses, Preity looked stunning in a white kurti and a red Phulkari dupatta. A user on X shared a collage of both actors and wrote, “So good to see Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan at the IPL. We've grown up watching them on TV, and they made such a lovely couple on screen (black heart emoji) #IPL2024.” Another posted, “Ho gayi aaj ki Veer Zaara complete (Today's Veer Zaara is complete). Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan (fire emoji).”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

A third user marked the victory of their respective teams, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings in their respective matches, by sharing a GIF of Shah Rukh and Preity dancing together in the song Lodi from Yash Chopra's 2004 seminal cross-border romance Veer-Zaara.

Shah Rukh and Preity

Shah Rukh and Preity have indeed had a storied collaboration on screen, which dates back to 1998. Preity was paired opposite Shah Rukh in her debut movie, Mani Ratnam's romantic drama Dil Se. They then shared the screen space in Nikkhil Advani's 2003 romantic comedy Kal Ho Naa Ho. They reunited for Veer-Zaara next year before playing a married couple in Karan Johar's 2006 romantic drama Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

All these films, barring Dil Se, were blockbusters. Preity also had memorable cameos with Shah Rukh in the songs Deewangi Deewangi in Farah Khan's 2007 reincarnation romance Om Shanti Om, and Phir Milenge Chalte Chalte in Aditya Chopra's 2008 romantic comedy Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, which was the last time the two were seen together on the big screen.

Preity will return to movies with Rajkumar Santoshi's period drama Lahore 1947. Shah Rukh, last seen in Dunki, is yet to announce his next film.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.