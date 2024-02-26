Meet the cast of Lahore 1947, Rajkumar Santoshi's next produced by Aamir Khan

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi says he is collaborating with AR Rahman and Javed Akhtar on Lahore 1947, a film that also marks his reunion with actors Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol. Aamir is producing Lahore 1947 with Sunny playing the lead role. (Also Read: Aamir Khan says he asked Kiran Rao after divorce ‘as a husband mujhme kya kami thi?’ This was her reply) Sunny Deol will star in Aamir Khan's next production Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi

Here's a round-up of the cast Rajkumar Santoshi has assembled in his next:

Sunny Deol

Sunny and Rajkumar have worked extensively on hits like Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak. Interestingly, their blockbuster action thriller Ghayal famously clashed with Aamir's 1990 romantic film Dil, directed by Inder Kumar. Another blockbuster of Sunny Deol, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, clashed with Aamir's Lagaan in 2001.

Preity Zinta

The film also marks the reunion of Preity and Sunny after a long time. The duo has earlier featured together in a couple of films – The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Farz, and Bhaiaji Superhit. “After a long time, Preity Zinta is again playing a very important role for the silver screen with Lahore 1947. This on-screen pair has always been immensely loved by the audience. Above all, this film's script demands a pair that is as accurate as Sunny and Preity,” Rajkumar said in a statement.

Shabana Azmi

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has a pivotal role in Lahore 1947. In a statement, Rajkumar Santoshi shared her character details. "Shabana ji has played various kinds of characters in her life. She is a tremendously talented actress and her character in Lahore 1947 is a central character in the film and the story revolves around her character," he said. Interestingly, Shabana had a famous kissing scene with Sunny's father Dharmendra in Karan Johar's hit family comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani last year.

Abhimanyu Singh

Abhimanyu Singh will play the villain in the film and will be seen locking horns with Sunny. “Usually, whenever we think of a villain's character, the first few names that come to our mind are Amrish ji and Danny ji but we have to look forward and see who's taking the baton ahead. Interestingly, we have roped in Abhimanyu Singh who will be seen playing a strong and lead role as antagonist in Lahore 1947,” said Rajkumar in a statement.

Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal has also come on board to play an important role in the film. This will mark his maiden collaboration with all the other actors in the film as well as the filmmaker.

