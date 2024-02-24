Aamir Khan says he asked Kiran Rao after divorce ‘as a husband mujhme kya kami thi?’ This was her reply

Actor Aamir Khan and producer Kiran Rao attended an event together on Friday and spoke about everything from her new film Laapataa Ladies to their recent divorce. They got married in 2005 and split in 2021. However, they continue to be great friends and co-parent son Azad while also working together. (Also read: Kiran Rao on ex-husband Aamir Khan: 'Him and I have never really fought, it is very strange') Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan were married for many years and have a son named Azad together.

'What can I improve?'

At ABP Network's Ideas of India Summit, Aamir got candid about their divorce. He revealed how he once even asked Kiran for her feedback on what he lacked as a husband and how can he do better in the future. “Ek mazedaar cheez hai. Hum logg ka divorce abhi hua hai aap log ko pata hi hoga. Ek din shaam ko main baitha hua tha, maine bola Kiran, kya lagta hai as a husband mujhme kya kya kami thi? What can I improve abhi aage chalra hu life mein (I'll tell you an amusing thing. We recently got divorced as you all know. One evening I asked Kiran, what do you think I lacked as a husband. What can I improve on going forward)?”

'The ex-wife's feedback'

Kiran was more than ready with her list. “She said haan likho (laughs). Bakaeda mujhe points likhwae gaye. Aap bahut baat karte hain, aap kisiko baat nhi karne dete, apne hi point pe ghuse rehte hain. Kuch 15-20 points maine likhe hue hain (She said, yes write it down. I was made to take down all the complaints in points. ‘You talk a lot, you don’t let anyone else talk and keep harping on your own point. I was given about 15-20 pointers).” Kiran chimed in, “I mean you asked…”

Fans of the actor reacted to his self aware attitude. “Itna vi mature mat banana bhagwan! (Don't be so mature either),” read a comment on Instagram. “Ye divorce se phle karana tha (Should've done this before your divorce).” Another person liked Aamir's attitude towards the whole thing. “I like how mature and open he is about this stuff. Impressive. A rare sight.”

Laapataa Ladies releases in theatres next week. Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. He has not announced his next movie yet.