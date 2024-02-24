Kiran Rao on ex-husband Aamir Khan: 'Him and I have never really fought, it is very strange'

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan tied the knot in 2005 and parted ways in 2021. In a new interview with Pooja Talwar, Kiran spoke about her comeback film Laapataa Ladies that releases on March 1, and also opened up about life post divorce from Aamir. The filmmaker said she and her former husband have a great equation even today as they co-parent their son Azad. Also read: Kiran Rao reveals she is still referred to as ‘Aamir Khan’s wife' despite them being divorced for years now Aamir Khan's ex wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao Khan at the wedding ceremony of Aamir's daughter Ira Khan in Mumbai on January 3, 2024. (File Photo/ AFP)

'We have disagreements but we never have big fights'

When asked about working with Aamir – his Aamir Khan Productions has backed her latest film – post their divorce, Kiran Rao said, "Anyone who is married will tell you marriage has its challenges. And certainly I have had my share of fights and we have dealt with things. But actually, Aamir and I have never really fought, it is very strange. We have our disagreements, but we never have big fights."

'Never saw any turbulence'

Kiran added, "It is also because I think we (herself and Aamir) respect each other a lot. We understand each other quite well, it is just a case of finding the right argument to convince the other person or to be convinced. Our relationship is like that; and we are both not like too proud to agree (with each other). And that is one of the advantages of having been in this marriage. We never saw any turbulence of the kind that a lot of people go through. We have had our share of ups and downs, but never anything that I could term even vaguely antagonistic."

Recently, Kiran Rao was in news after she reacted to Animal's director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's comments on Aamir Khan's earlier films. She praised Aamir for having stepped up and apologised for his 'problematic' work in the past.

