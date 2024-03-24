 Shah Rukh Khan interrupts Andre Russell during interview with golden gesture for match-winning show vs SRH | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Shah Rukh Khan interrupts Andre Russell during interview with golden gesture for match-winning show vs SRH

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 24, 2024 01:33 PM IST

After KKR made a winning start to IPL 2024, Shah Rukh Khan made a golden gesture for Player of the Match Andre Russell.

Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was over the moon watching Andre Russell at his brutal best, smashing seven sixes in his unbeaten knock of 64 off 25. The knock helped Kolkata script a four-run win in the thrilling encounter with Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. After making a winning start to IPL 2024, Shah Rukh made a golden gesture for Russell.

Andre Russell won the Player of the Match award for his stellar show vs SRH

Shah Rukh was present at the Eden Gardens for the entire duration of the match and enjoyed Russell's innings where he notched up seven sixes en route to hitting a 20-ball half-century as KKR became the first side to amass a 200-run total. The tally of sixes also saw Russell become the ninth player in the history of IPL to hit 200 maximums in the tournament, joining the likes of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, and fifth overseas player.

ALSO READ: 'Got nothing to do with anyone coming at KKR': Gavaskar's point-blank 'Gautam Gambhir' remark over Russell's heroics

After the match, the Bollywood superstar took a victory lap around the ground to greet the fans and thank them. It was during this time when Shah Rukh interrupted Russell during an interview to share a warm hug for his match-winning efforts, which also included two wickets in the two overs he bowled as KKR restricted SRH to 204 for seven.

The Jamaican later opened up on the influence of Shah Rukh in the team and in the KKR dressing room.

"I am happy to have him as a mega superstar. It makes us want to do well for the franchise and want to do well for him," said Russell.

The all-rounder also talked about the sacrifices he made as he worked on his fitness over the course of the last 12 months with Russell eyeing a spot in the T20 World Cup team for the West Indies, who will be one of the hosts in the impending ICC event in June.

"A lot of hardwork I have been doing over the last one year. I realized when you're getting older, I have to cut back on certain things. Make sacrifices. I am happy with how my body feels. I feel light, less weight off my knees as well. The more cricket I play, the more stronger and leaner I will get. The more meaner I will perform as well," said Russell.

