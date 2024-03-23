IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan welcomed by a sea of fans at airport as he arrives to support Kolkata Knight Riders

Actor Shah Rukh Khan arrived in Kolkata on Saturday evening to attend an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between his team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH). The teams will face off at Eden Gardens tonight. Fans took to X to share pictures and videos of his arrival in Kolkata. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty's Baazigar set to re-release in theatres) Shah Rukh Khan's fans were thrilled to see him in Kolkata for the IPL(X)

Shah Rukh arrives in Kolkata

Shah Rukh received a rousing welcome from fans in Kolkata when he arrived a while ago with his squad to support his team, KKR. Dressed in a t-shirt and jeans, with his hair up in a man-bun, the actor waved at his fans before making his way to the stadium. A video of him at the stadium, drinking coffee or tea has also surfaced online.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

One of the videos shared by fans shows him getting on the side of his car and waving at screaming fans before getting inside. Another video shows him being flanked by heavy security as he makes his way out of the airport.

One video shared by fan shows numerous people scream out his name, as even airport security whip out their phones to film him.

Preity Zinta wows fans in Chandigarh

Elsewhere as Punjab Kings (PBKS) faced off Delhi Capitals (DC) at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh, fans seemed more taken by Preity Zinta, who was there to support her team PBKS, than the match. Fans shared pictures and videos of the actor on X, seemingly bowled over by her beauty.

One fan wrote, “From 90s kid to GenZ, seedhe saadhe log to tedhe medhe log, sab ke sab fida hai Preity Zinta ke yeh look pe. (Every kind of person fawns over Preity Zinta) Punjab Kings #PBKSvsDC Harshal Patel #PBKS Welcome Back.” Another fan wrote, “preity zinta is indeed the ultimate example of timeless beauty.” Another fan didn’t seem to mind that DC lost the match, writing, “For Preity Zinta we can lose Delhi Capitals from IPL. I can lose my life. It's just a match.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place