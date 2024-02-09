Preity Zinta recalls Mani Ratnam asking her to go makeup free for Dil Se: I thought he was joking

Actor Preity Zinta went down memory lane, recalling the time she shot for Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se. Given that it’s her first film, she thought it would go a lot different than expected. Preity shared a throwback picture taken on sets and recalled how director Mani Ratnam asked her to go fresh-faced for the film. (Also Read: Preity Zinta enjoys lazy afternoons with twins Gia and Jai, shares happy pic as they smother her with kisses) The throwback picture Preity Zinta shared

‘I got away with it’

Preity wrote that she was excited to work with Mani and her co-star Shah Rukh Khan. But little did she expect that she would be asked to wash off her makeup. She wrote on X, “This picture was taken on the first day on the set of Dil Se. I was so excited to be working with Mani Ratnam sir & Shah Rukh Khan. When Mani sir saw me he smiled and politely asked me to wash my face…. But sir… my make up will come off, I said smiling …. That’s exactly what I want… Pls wash your face…. He smiled back. I thought he was joking …. Then I realised he was not !!! (sic)”

She thanked the cinematographer Santosh Sivan for making her look gorgeous even without makeup on, writing, “So thanks to the amazing Santosh Sivan ( our Director of Photography) I filmed with a freshly washed face and got away with it. I guess he shot me Dil Se. #throwbackthursday #Dilse #Memories #Ting (sic)”

About Dil Se

When it released in 1998, Dil Se received an average response at the box office, though the film’s story and its themes have been noticed through the years. Maisha Koirala also starred in the film that saw Shah Rukh play a radio jockey. Manisha played a radicalised terrorist on a mission. Preity’s song from the film, Jiya Jale, composed by AR Rahman, is one of the most memorable tracks on the album.

