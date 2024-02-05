AR Rahman thought Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam would be ‘cringy'. Here's why

The audio launch of Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s directorial Lal Salaam took place in Chennai recently. At the event, music composer AR Rahman got candid and spoke about how the film turned out to be completely different from what he had imagined. (Also Read: Rajinikanth's sports drama Lal Salaam gets a new release date) AR Rahman and Rajinikanth at the audio launch of Lal Salaam(X)

‘I thought it would be preachy’

Talking about how he felt when Aishwarya first told him the story of the Rajinikanth-starrer, Rahman said that he thought the film would be ‘boring,’ reported Indian Express. He said, “When Aishwarya first told me the film’s story, I thought - this film is going to be boring da. I thought it would be preachy.”

But once he saw the film, he said that his mind was changed. “The scenes I thought would be cringy were handled completely differently. I asked her who wrote the dialogues for the film and she said - I wrote and Appa (father) changed them a bit. I realised it was Rajinikanth’s wisdom, he respects everything and researched well for the film,” he added.

Usage of AI for songs

Rahman has always pushed boundaries regarding his art, but he recently received mixed responses for using the late singers Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed’s voices with the help of AI for the song Thimiri Yezhuda. In an interview with BBC he revealed that the deceased singers’ families had agreed to this, stating, “We pay them (their families). In a way, I felt my conscience is clear. They were surprised. I think there’s a legit way to do that; any technology should benefit humanity, you know, not take away livelihoods.”

About Lal Salaam

Lal Salaam is a sports drama directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions. Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth star in lead roles, too, along with Vignesh, Livingston, Senthil, Jeevitha, KS Ravikumar and Thambi Ramaiah. After numerous delays, the film is slated for release on February 9.

