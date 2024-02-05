AR Rahman poses with Zakir Hussain and Shankar Mahadevan in rare selfie from Grammy Awards 2024. See post

Musician AR Rahman shared a selfie as he happily posed with 2024 Grammy Award winners--tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, singer Shankar Mahadevan and V Selvaganesh. Taking to Instagram, Rahman posted the photo clicked at the event. (Also Read | Grammy Awards 2024: PM Modi praises Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain; says 'your exceptional talent won hearts') AR Rahman poses with Zakir Hussain and Shankar Mahadevan.

AR Rahman shares selfie, pens note

All of them smiled as they looked at the camera. For the event, AR Rahman was dressed in a black and green outfit. While Shankar was seen in a green outfit, Zakir Hussain wore a traditional blue outfit.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

AR Rahman captioned the post, “It’s raining Grammys for India …Congrats Grammy winners #ustadzakirhussain (3grammys) @shankar.mahadevan (first Grammy) @selvaganesh (first Grammy ) (National flag and fire emojis).”

About Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan's win at Grammys

Shakti, a fusion music group comprising Zakir Hussain and Shankar Mahadevan, won at the Grammys for Best Global Music Album for This Moment. It features Shakti founding member, guitarist John McLaughlin alongside Zakir, Shankar violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan and percussionist Selvaganesh Vinayakram. Shakti's This Moment, the group's first studio album in over 45 years, was released to critical acclaim in June 2023.

Shankar's speech at the Grammys

Shankar, who took the stage alongside Ganesh and Selvaganesh, gave a shout-out to John and Zakir. While John gave the ceremony a miss, Zakir was backstage as he had won another Grammy. "We miss you, John ji. Zakir Hussain, he just had another Grammy today. Thank you boys, God, family, friends and India. We are proud of you, India," said Shankar in the speech, dedicating the win to his wife Sangeeta.

About Zakir's win

Zakir won two more Grammys at the event: one for best global music performance for Pashto and the other for best contemporary instrumental album for As We Speak' alongside banjo player Bela Fleck and bassist Edgar Meyer, featuring Indian flute player Rakesh Chaurasia.

Ricky Kej on India's Grammy win

Three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej, who attended the awards ceremony, called 2024 the year of India at the Grammys. "Wowwww.. this is truly India's year at the Grammys!!! Wowww.. Rakesh Chaurasia, Shankar Mahadevan, Ganesh Rajagopalan, Selvaganesh Vinayakram and Ustad Zakhir Hussain.. India is truly shining!! Thrilled!!!! 5 Indians win in a single year :-) #GRAMMYs #GRAMMYs2024," he wrote.

In a separate post, he hailed triple wins for Zakir and double feat for Rakesh. ".. and Ustad Zakhir Hussain, the living legend, creates history by winning 3 Grammys in one night!!! Rakesh Chaurasia wins 2!! This is a great year for India at the Grammys.. and I am blessed to witness it. @RecordingAcad #indiawinsatgrammys," he added.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place