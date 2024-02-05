Grammy Awards 2024: PM Modi praises Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain; says 'your exceptional talent won hearts'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian musicians Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, Rakesh Chaurasia, Selva Ganesh V and Ganesh Rajagopalan on his X account on Monday. The Indian musicians brought home three Grammy Awards on Sunday, making the country proud and standing out amongst stars like Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus. (Also Read: India shines at Grammy Awards as Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain win laurels) Ustad Zakir Hussain, vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, percussionist V Selvaganesh and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan of Shakti pose for photos with their Grammy Award for best global music album for This Moment (PTI)

PM Modi’s message

Congratulating them on their success, PM Modi wrote on X, “Congratulations @ZakirHtabla, @Rakeshflute, @Shankar_Live, @kanjeeraselva, and @violinganesh on your phenomenal success at the #GRAMMYs! Your exceptional talent and dedication to music have won hearts worldwide. India is proud! These achievements are a testament to the hard work you keep putting in. It will also inspire the new generation of artists to dream big and excel in music.”

The Grammys

Ustad Zakir Hussain and flautist Rakesh Chaurasia won two joint awards for their song Pashto and the album As We Speak, to which the song belongs. Pashto, which features American musicians Bela Fleck and Edgar Meyer, won in the Best Global Music Performance category. The song Abundance in Millets by Falu, which featured the PM, was one of the nominees in the category. As We Speak also won in the Best Contemporary Instrumental Album section.

Zakir’s supergroup Shakti also won the Best Global Music Album for This Moment. Violinist L Shankar, percussionist Vikku Vinayakram and British guitarist John McLaughlin formed it. Singer Shankar Mahadevan is also a member of the group.

Other Grammy wins

Taylor Swift’s Midnights won the Album of the Year at the Grammys this year, while Miley Cyrus’ Flowers was the Song of the Year, apart from Billie Eilish’s What Was I Made For from Barbie. Taylor Swift also won the Best Pop Vocal Album award, while Miley won the Best Pop Solo Performance. Miley performed at the event and screamed, “I just won my first Grammy!” while Taylor announced her next album, The Tortured Poets Department.

