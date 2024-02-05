Grammy 2024: Taylor Swift covers her face with a massive fan after Golden Globes gossip moment

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Keleigh Teller found themselves at the centre of attention after being captured in what appeared to be a gossip exchange during the Golden Globes. Not only that, a video of the trio also turned into viral meme. Fast forward to the 66th Grammy Awards, Taylor Swift made sure that no one could decipher what she was talking about. But how did she do that? Well, the pop icon decided to cover her face with a massive black-coloured fan. Taylor Swift alongside Lana Del Ray at the Grammys 2024. (X/@CinamonSluh)

During the live broadcast of the Grammys, Taylor was seen carrying her fan when she was heading towards her seat. Then, when Miley Cyrus was accepting her first Grammy, the camera showed her deftly covering her face with the black fan while talking to singer and songwriter Jack Antonoff. (Also Read: Grammy 2024: Miley Cyrus is officially a Grammy winner, and the Internet can’t keep calm)

Take a look at her picture here:

In another picture, Taylor was also seen posing with Summertime Sadness singer Lana Del Ray.

Taylor Swift etched her name in history by winning her fourth Album of the Year award for 'Midnights'. With this win, she has surpassed music icons such as Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder with the most wins of the top Grammy. (Also Read: India shines at Grammy Awards as Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain win laurels)

While accepting the award, Taylor Swift said, "I would love to tell you this is the best moment of my life, but I feel this happy when I finish a song, or when I crack the code to a bridge that I love, or when I’m shortlisting a music video, or when I’m working with my dancers. For me, the award is the work."