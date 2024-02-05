 India shines at Grammy Awards as Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain win laurels - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / India shines at Grammy Awards as Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain win laurels

India shines at Grammy Awards as Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain win laurels

ByHT News Desk
Feb 05, 2024 08:45 AM IST

Grammy Awards 2024: The 66th Annual Grammy Awards 2024 are being held in Los Angeles.

Indian musicians Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain's fusion band ‘Shakti’ bagged the Grammy's award for ‘Best Global Music Album’ on Monday. The award was for their latest album ‘This Moment’.

'Shakti' wins Grammy Award
In a picture shared by the Grammys on their official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Mahadevan and another member of the band, Ganesh Rajagopalan, can be seen accepting the award on stage. “Congrats Best Global Music Album winner - 'This Moment' Shakti. #GRAMMYs,” the Grammy wrote in the post.

GRAMMY AWARDS 2024 LIVE UPDATES

In an acceptance speech, Mahadevan said, “Thank you boys. Thank you God, family, friends, and India. India, we are proud of you…Last but not the least, I would like to dedicate this award to my wife whom every note of my music is dedicated to.” The musician's speech evoked a loud cheer from the crowd.

The album ‘This Moment’, released on June 30 last year, features eight songs created by John McLaughlin (guitar synth), Zakir Hussain (tabla), Shankar Mahadevan (vocalist), V Selvaganesh (percussionist), and Ganesh Rajagopalan (violinist). They were nominated for the Grammys with other artists like Susana Baca, Bokante, Burna Boy, and Davido.

Meanwhile, Zakir Hussain also secured the ‘Best Global Music Performance’ Grammy for his contribution to ‘Pashto’ alongside Bela Fleck and Edgar Meyer, featuring Rakesh Chaurasia - a virtuoso flute player. While Hussain bagged three Grammys in one night, Chaurasia got two awards.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 05, 2024
