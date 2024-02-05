Grammy Awards 2024 live updates: Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish pose on red carpet; Taylor Swift chases 4th album of year win
Grammy Awards 2024 live updates: Will Taylor Swift dominate? Could Lana Del Rey win her first Grammy? Time to find out.
Grammy Awards 2024 live updates: Luminaries of the music business gather at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena to hand out the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (Monday morning in India). SZA leads with nine nominations. Victoria Monét and Boygenius aren’t far behind.
Will Taylor Swift win the Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 2024? It would be her fourth win in this category – the most by any primary artist, ever, breaking her current tie with music legends Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra, and Paul Simon. Still, Olivia Rodrigo is also a Grammy darling, with three statuettes to her name, including Best New Artist in 2022.
The 66th Annual Grammy Awards are a sign that at female artists are being celebrated at the highest level. The top categories at Grammys 2024 are unprecedentedly dominated by women, with only one male artist, Jon Batiste, up for record, album or song of the year.
The Record of the Year category, which is meant to honour the performance and production of a particular track, includes Billie Eilish's What Was I Made For? (from Barbie) as well as Taylor Swift's Anti-Hero and SZA's smash hit Kill Bill. Contenders in the best new artist field include rapper Ice Spice, country singer Jelly Roll, R&B and pop singer Victoria Monet, singer-songwriter Coco Jones and folk-pop singer Noah Kahan.
Scheduled performers on the Grammys stage include SZA, Billy Joel, Joni Mitchell, Dua Lipa, Luke Combs and Burna Boy. U2 will perform live from the Sphere in Las Vegas. Grammy Awards 2024 winners were chosen by the musicians, producers, engineers and others who make up the Recording Academy. The group has worked to diversify its membership in recent years by inviting more women and people of colour to its ranks. Organizers also added a handful of new categories this year, including best African music performance.
- Feb 05, 2024 04:52 AM IST
Grammy Awards 2024 live: Billie Eilish on the red carpet
Billie Eilish poses on the Grammy Awards 2024 red carpet in Los Angeles. She was dressed casually and sported a jacket that said Barbie.Feb 05, 2024 04:46 AM IST
Grammy Awards 2024 live: Who is hosting?
The 2024 Grammy Awards will see the return of Trevor Noah as its host for the fourth consecutive year. The two-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, author, podcast host, and former host of The Daily Show is also nominated at Grammys 2024 in the Best Comedy Album Category for this 2022 Netflix comedy special, I Wish You Would.Feb 05, 2024 04:38 AM IST
Grammy Awards 2024 live: Who is going to perform?
The televised ceremony will feature a variety of performances from acts including SZA, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott, Burna Boy, Luke Combs, Billy Joel, U2, Joni Mitchell, and many more.Feb 05, 2024 04:24 AM IST
Grammy Awards 2024 live: Dua lipa poses on red carpet
Dua Lipa is performing at the 2024 Grammys, and has been nominated as well thanks to her song Dance the Night from Barbie. She delivered on her red carpet look: she wore a shimmery silver dress.
