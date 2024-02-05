Grammy Awards 2024 live updates: Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish pose on red carpet; Taylor Swift chases 4th album of year win

Grammy Awards 2024 live updates: Luminaries of the music business gather at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena to hand out the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (Monday morning in India). SZA leads with nine nominations. Victoria Monét and Boygenius aren’t far behind. Grammy Awards 2024 live updates: Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish add sparkle to music's biggest night.

Will Taylor Swift win the Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 2024? It would be her fourth win in this category – the most by any primary artist, ever, breaking her current tie with music legends Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra, and Paul Simon. Still, Olivia Rodrigo is also a Grammy darling, with three statuettes to her name, including Best New Artist in 2022.

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards are a sign that at female artists are being celebrated at the highest level. The top categories at Grammys 2024 are unprecedentedly dominated by women, with only one male artist, Jon Batiste, up for record, album or song of the year.

The Record of the Year category, which is meant to honour the performance and production of a particular track, includes Billie Eilish's What Was I Made For? (from Barbie) as well as Taylor Swift's Anti-Hero and SZA's smash hit Kill Bill. Contenders in the best new artist field include rapper Ice Spice, country singer Jelly Roll, R&B and pop singer Victoria Monet, singer-songwriter Coco Jones and folk-pop singer Noah Kahan.

Scheduled performers on the Grammys stage include SZA, Billy Joel, Joni Mitchell, Dua Lipa, Luke Combs and Burna Boy. U2 will perform live from the Sphere in Las Vegas. Grammy Awards 2024 winners were chosen by the musicians, producers, engineers and others who make up the Recording Academy. The group has worked to diversify its membership in recent years by inviting more women and people of colour to its ranks. Organizers also added a handful of new categories this year, including best African music performance.