Grammy 2024: Miley Cyrus is officially a Grammy winner, and the Internet can’t keep calm

Miley Cyrus has won not one but two Grammy awards, and people are celebrating her big win on X. The singer won in the categories of Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year for her song 'Flowers'. Shining in a black dress, Miley Cyrus was handed her first award by Mariah Carey. In her speech, she expressed how meaningful her first Grammy win is for her, after working for nearly two decades in the music industry. Miley Cyrus accepts the award for Record of the Year for Flowers during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. (REUTERS)

Soon after she accepted the awards, many people took to X to share their joy over her win. Several also called her a 'superstar' and said that this win is 'well deserved'. (Also Read: Grammy Awards 2024 full list: Taylor Swift wins Album of the Year for Midnights, Miley Cyrus’ Flowers is best record)

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Check out how people reacted here:

More on Grammys:

Ustad Zakir Hussain brought pride to India by winning three honours. The tabla player won in the Best Global Music Performance category. He and Shankar Mahadevan are also part of the Jazz group called Shakti, which won the Best Global Music Album award for its latest album 'This Moment.'

Taylor Swift made Grammy history by winning her fourth Album of the Year award for 'Midnights.' She surpassed music icons such as Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder with the most wins of the top Grammy.