Taylor Swift's new album reveal to Joni Mitchell's performance: Five best moments from Grammy Awards 2024

The 2024 Grammy Awards, which took place Sunday night (Monday morning in India) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, was a starry affair. Music's biggest night was memorable with heartfelt speeches, first time wins and surprise announcements! Here are some of the best moments from the show. (Also read: Grammy Awards 2024 full list: Taylor Swift wins Album of the Year for Midnights, Miley Cyrus’ Flowers is best record) Check out the best moments from the 2024 66th Grammy Awards.

Miley Cyrus screams ‘I just won my first Grammy!’

Miley Cyrus won her first ever Grammy for best pop solo performance for Flower. She was presented the award by Mariah Carey, whom Miley requested to stand beside her throughout her heartfelt acceptance speech. "This MC Is gonna stand by this MC, this is just too iconic," she said. Later when she performed Flowers, the singer screamed out amid the lyrics, “I just won my first Grammy!”

Taylor Swift announces next album

Taylor Swift sure knows how to work the details. The pop singer shocked the crowd with the announcement during her acceptance speech after winning her 13th Grammy- for best pop vocal album, that her brand new album is coming on April 19. "I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way. But I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans," Swift said.

"So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out on April 19. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department. I'm gonna go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you. I love you. Thank you."

Tracy Chapman gets a standing ovation

Tracy Chapman received a standing ovation at the Grammys after she performed Fast Car with Luke Combs. Tracy wrote and originally performed the song, in 1988. After Luke released a new cover of the song last year in April, the song saw a resurgence all over again. Many on X reacted enthusiastically to Tracy's performance. One wrote, "Tracy Chapman sounds as beautiful as she did the day this song released. Wow. What a legend." Another said, "Witnessing Tracy Chapman get this standing ovation made me cry. Black queer women in music get erased too often in this industry. To see her get her flowers like this was touching."

Joni Mitchell performs for the first time at Grammys

Joni Mitchell performed for the first time at the Grammy Awards in her five decades-long career. Joni, who was the recipient of the Recording Academy's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002, rendered a particularly moving performance of Both Sides Now. She was accompanied on stage with several musicians including Jacob Collier, Allison Russell, Sista Strings, Blake Mills, Lucius, and Brandi Carlisle. She also won the Grammy award for Best Folk Album for Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live).

Stevie Wonder's heartfelt tribute for Tony Bennett

Stevie Wonder led a heartfelt tribute for his longtime friend, Tony Bennett. He stepped in for the annual tribute portion to honor his late friend, who died in July 2023 at age 96. During the tribute, Wonder said, "I remember hearing Tony Bennett singing 'For Once in My Life' when I was like 13 or 14 years old. But what's amazing is I was able to actually sing the song with someone that I admired for so long, not just because of his voice, which was incredible, but because of his art, his love for art, his love for peace, his love for unity, his love for civil rights."

