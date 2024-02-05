Grammy Awards 2024 winner Shakti: 5 things you need to know about Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain's fusion band

Shakti bagged the Global Music Album award at Grammy Awards 2024 in Los Angeles on Sunday (Monday in India). The Fusion band Shakti featuring vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, Ustad Zakir Hussain, John McLaughlin, percussionist V Selvaganesh, and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan won for the album This Moment. (Also read: Grammy Awards 2024 live updates: Zakir Hussain-Shankar Mahadevan make India proud; Taylor Swift announces 11th album) The Shakti team celebrating their Grammy win.

Here are 5 things to know about the Grammy-winning band:

Formation of band

The fusion band, Shakti won the Grammy latest release This Moment. The band was formed in 1973, after the dissolution of the first incarnation of the Mahavishnu Orchestra.

Shakti Members

The band features renowned artists like John McLaughlin, Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan, V Selvaganesh, and Ganesh Rajagopalan.

About Shakti

The band was reformed in 2020. Three years later it released their first album as Shakti in 46 years, This Moment, on June 23, 2023. This Moment offers a set of eight new compositions and performances. The album consists of 8 tracks, including Shrini's Dream, Bending the Rules, Karuna, Giriraj Sudha, Mohanam and Las Palmas.

Reaction on Grammy nomination

Selvaganesh Vinayakram reacted enthusiastically on the band's Grammy nomination. As per a report by Rolling Stone India, he said: “My son said, ‘So did you watch it?’ I said, ‘What did I watch? No I haven’t.’ Then he said, ‘Shakti was nominated.’ I was freaking out.” Selvaganesh went on to inform his bandmates – John McLaughlin, Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan and Ganesh Rajagopalan. “I told Shankar that we were nominated. We were all so happy,” he added.

Grammy speech

Upon winning the Grammy, Shankar Mahadevan took to stage and said, "Thank you, boys!" He also expressed his gratitude to God, and thanked their family, their friends, and India. He added that India has their utmost admiration. He dedicated the award to his wife and said that every single note that he composes in his music is dedicated to her.

The official Instagram account of Shakti also shared a bunch of pictures of the team after winning the Grammy. “Grammy winners for Best Global Album Award!” read the caption.

