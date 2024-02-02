NTR to Rajinikanth: Not only Vijay, these popular South stars took political plunge. Full list

Fans are excited as Tamil superstar Joseph Vijay, revered by fans as ‘Thalapathy’ (the commander) Vijay is venturing into Tamil Nadu politics. On Friday, he announced his political party, naming it ‘Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam’ (victorious Tamil association), just months ahead of Lok Sabha elections. Jayaram Jayalalitha and ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay(X(formerly Twitter))

Vijay has announced that his party will make its electoral debut in the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections. He has promised the people to bring a corruption-free, progressive, and secular government.

In south India, there have been many prominent actors and actresses who entered politics. Here is a list of prominent south Indian actors-turned-politicians



MG Ramachandran or MGR (Tamil Nadu)

Maruthur Gopalan Ramachandrana, also known as MGR, was catapulted to stardom with 1950 film ‘Malaikkalan’. Till 1987, he was said to rule the box office along with Gemini Ganeshan and Sivaji Ganeshan. In 1962, MGR took a political plunge and joined Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the party founded by CN Annadurai.

He had joined politics on advice of his friend M Karunanidhi. However, differences arose between MGR and Karunanidhi leading to the former's ouster from DMK. The actor-turned-politician then founded the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in 1972. Ramachandran became the chief minister of Tamil Nadu in 1977 and served two terms until his death in 1987.

NT Rama Rao (Andhra Pradesh)

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, hailed as NTR, was a Telugu megastar known for playing deity on silver screen. In his acting career. NTR acted in over 300 films. The Telugu actor joined politics in 1982 and founded the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). He later served as chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh for three terms.



Jayaram Jayalalitha (Tamil Nadu)

Hailed as ‘Puratchi Thalaivi’ or revolutionary leader and Amma (mother), Jayaram Jayalalithaa is known for her successful stint in Tamil Nadu's politics that was long dominated by men. Inducted into movies by her mentor MG Ramachandran, Jayalalitha acted in over 140 films. Like cinema, it was MGR again who introduced her into politics. Having joined the AIADMK in 1982, she emerged victorious in the power struggle within the party following MGR's demise in 1987. Jayalalithaa served as chief minister for six terms until her death in 2016.

Pawan Kalyan (Andhra Pradesh)

A popular actor in south India, Pawan Kalyan began acting in films in 1996. He has acted in movies like Gabbar Singh, Vakeel Saab, Puli, Balu, Suswagatham etc.

In 2008, he entered politics as the youth wing president of Praja Rajyam, a party formed by his superstar brother, Chiranjeevi. In 2014, Pawan formed the JanaSena Party.

Suresh Gopi (Kerala)

Popular Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi became a Rajya Sabha MP and joined BJP. In 2019, he fought the Lok Sabha elections from Thrissur constituency as BJP candidate.

He has acted in films like Garudan, Detective, Bharathchandran I.P.S., Janakan, Rashtram, The Address etc. He is a national award winner.

Kamal Haasan (Tamil Nadu)

A superstar actor in south India, Kamal Haasan formed his political party, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) in 2018.

Haasan has acted in Bollywood films as well. In his illustrious acting career, he has done films like Vishwaroopam, Sathyaa, Chachi 420, Mahanadhi, Vikram, Indian etc. In 1987, he won the National Award in best actor category for the movie Nayakan.

Chiranjeevi (Andhra Pradesh)

Actor Chiranjeevi formed Praja Rajyam, a political party in the state of Andhra Pradesh in 2008. Later, he became a member of Indian National Congress and merged his party with it. He has served as the Minister of State with independent charge for the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.

He has acted in movies like Godfather, Daddy, Master, Shankar Dada Zindabad, etc.

Rajinikanth (Tamil Nadu)

Superstar actor Rajinikanth had joined politics in 2017. He formed his political party Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) but the political stint lasted only till 2021 when he dissolved the party. After that, he declared no intention of returning to politics.

Rajinikanth has acted in more than hundred movies in the Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam film industry. Baasha, Shivaji: The Boss, Kaala, Chandramukhi, Andhaa Kaanoon, Enthiran, Lingaa and Jailer are some of his popular films.