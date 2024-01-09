Rajinikanth's sports drama Lal Salaam gets a new release date

Rajinikanth's next, Lal Salaam, is one of the most awaited films of the year. The makers have now unveiled the release date on the film, taking to their official X (formerly Twitter) account. The sports action drama directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth will now hit theatres on February 9. (Also read: Rajinikanth invited to Ram Temple inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya, BJP leader Ra.Arjunamurthy shares pics) Rajinikanth in a still from Lal Salaam.

Lal Salaam gets release date

The makers of the film, Lyca Productions, shared a poster of Lal Salaam on their official X account and revealed the release date of the film. The poster had a bamboo structure on the backdrop, the ones that are seen at cricket matches, with the title Lal Salaam and the release date '9 Feb' imprinted on it. The caption read, "Namma THER THIRUVIZHA'ku Alappara kelappa neram vandhachu! (It's time to listen to our Chariot Festival) LAL SALAAM hits the big screen on February 9th 2024! Save the date!"

Glimpse of Moideen Bhai

Rajinikanth's character glimpse form Lal Salaam was unveiled on December 12, on his 73rd birthday. He makes an extended cameo appearance in the film, where his character is named Moideen Bhai. In the teaser, Rajinikanth makes a smashing entry, beating goons and walking ahead in slow motion. The clip also featured the track Jalaali Jalaal, sung and composed by AR Rahman.

Lal Salaam teaser

Meanwhile, the makers released the first official teaser of the sports action drama on November 12. It begins with a highly tense cricket match where the commentator announces that it is not just a game but a war. With Lal Salaam, Aishwarya returns to direction after a gap of seven years. Lal Salaam is rumoured to be set against the backdrop of cricket and communism. It stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikrant in lead roles. Aishwarya’s last directorial project was Tamil action-thriller Vai Raja Vai, which starred Dhanush in a cameo.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth was recently invited to the inauguration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. It will take place on January 22.

