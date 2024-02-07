 Preity Zinta enjoys lazy afternoons with twins Gia and Jai, shares happy pic | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Preity Zinta enjoys lazy afternoons with twins Gia and Jai, shares happy pic as they smother her with kisses

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 07, 2024 07:57 AM IST

Preity Zinta shared a glimpse of her afternoon at home with kids Jai and Gia. She is yet to reveal their faces.

Preity Zinta treated fans with an adorable photo as her kids Gia and Jai joined her. Preity recently celebrated her 49th birthday. She took to her Instagram account and posted a rare photo of her kids, without revealing much of their faces. Also read: Preity Zinta wishes Soldier co-star Bobby Deol on his 55th birthday

Preity Zinta and husband Gene Goodenough welcomed their twins via surrogacy in November 2021.
Preity Zinta and husband Gene Goodenough welcomed their twins via surrogacy in November 2021.

Preity Zinta with Gia and Jai

In the photo, the actor is seen lying in bed while holding her kids close. Jai is seen planting a sweet kiss on her cheeks while Preity smiles big. The photo is seemingly clicked at their house in the US.

Sharing the photo, Preity wrote, “Best thing about rainy days… lazy afternoon naps full of little kisses from the little ones. There is no joy, no feeling and no love better than this #Jai #Gia #Babylove #rainyday #twins #ting.”

Replying to her, many fans praised Preity and her kids. One of them commented, “This is the joy, feelings and love better than everything.” “So adorable,” added another. Someone also said, “It really is.. this is very heartwarming.”

Preity Zinta's family

Preity lives in Los Angeles after tying the knot with her husband, Gene Goodenough. The couple got married on February 29, 2016, in the US and later became parents to twins- son Jai Zinta Goodenough and daughter Gia Zinta Goodenough, in 2021. She keeps travelling to India for work and family but is yet to bring her kids.

Preity Zinta in talks for comeback: Report

If reports are true, Preity might be making her comeback in Bollywood soon. As per India Today, Preity Zinta will most likely be making her comeback with Sunny Deol's Lahore 1947. The film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Reportedly, she was seen at a studio in Mumbai, where she appeared for a look test.

The film will reportedly begin its filming on February 12, 2024. Currently, it is believed that preparations are underway in Mumbai to create sets depicting the partition era, as suggested by its title. Lahore 1947 will be co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions and is a period film which will mark a collaboration between Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi and Aamir Khan, as per the claims of the report.

