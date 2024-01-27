Preity Zinta wishes Soldier co-star Bobby Deol on his 55th birthday: ‘Keep rocking and shocking everyone around you’

Preity Zinta shares an enduring bond with Bobby Deol which has lasted for over 25 years. In 1998, Preity starred alongside Bobby in Abbas-Mustan's action thriller Soldier, which was the first film she signed as an actor. Now, the actor has wished his longtime friend on his 55th birthday. (Also Read: Preity Zinta reveals if her real name is Pritam Singh Zinta, shares how it has Bobby Deol connect: Ask why he chose it) Preity Zinta shares a funky picture with Bobby Deol

Preity wishes Bobby

On Saturday, Preity took to her Instagram handle and shared a funky picture with Bobby. She can be seen in a shimmery silver-grey dress, wearing a shiny headband. She strikes a pose with Bobby Deol, who's also wearing a shiny headband with stars. In a polka dot blue shirt, Bobby twins with the guitar he's holding.

Preity captioned the post, “Happy Birthday my darling @iambobbydeol Wishing you a lifetime of happiness, sexiness, good health, success and fun times. I always wanna see you happy my most loved and cherished friend (stars eyes emoji) See you soon, till then keep rocking and shocking everyone around you (emojis). #HappyBirthday #LordBobby #Friendsforever #Ting.”

Preity geo-tagged the post as ‘Mad Place.’ Bobby took to the comment section and wrote, “Thanks so much my Preetam Singh.”

Why Preetam Singh?

Last year, Preity took to her social media to clarify that contrary to some rumours, her real name is not Preetam Singh. She explained that the nickname was given to her by Bobby when they were working on Soldier. And the name just stuck.

Preity and Bobby also shared the screen space in Shaad Ali's 2007 musical Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, but the film turned out to be a dud at the box office.

Bobby, who was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, will be next seen in his Tamil debut, Kanguva. Tamil superstar Suriya unveiled Bobby's first look from the film on his birthday.

"Ruthless. Powerful. Unforgettable. Happy Birthday to our #Udhiran, #BobbyDeol sir #Kanguva #HBDBobbyDeol @thedeol," production banner Studio Green posted on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter).

