Preity Zinta's jalebi love brings us joy so many ways!

Preity Zinta sure has a love for food as is seen on Instagram and that only went a notch further as she recently shared a post about one of the most-loved traditional sweets - jalebis! The actor who attended a launch event in Chandigarh enjoyed the crispy sweet as she shared pics of her indulgence with the words: "Rab ne bana di jalebi baby 😍 #jalebi #indiandesserts #yummy #ting 'Rab ne bana di jalebi baby 😍' shared Preity Zinta with her post(Instagram)

You might think this is just one variety of the coiled sweet, but there are so many ways it's had across India - from having a paneer addition in West Bengal to aloo jalebi in UP and a rich jaleba in MP. We rustled up a jalebi dish reckoner for every travelling foodie to take note of...

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Imarti or Jangiri is one of the most popular varieties(Shutterstock)

1) Imarti: Made by swirling urad dal into a circular shape, imarti (also known as jangiri or amreti) is then soaked in a sugar syrup. With a chewy bite, this is popular in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.

2) Jaleba: A popular specialty from Indore, the jaleba is made by fermenting the flour batter the previous day. It is larger than a jalebi and even had for breakfast.



Dark-hued mawa jal;ebis are just as delicious (Bhushan Koyande/HT)

3) Mawa jalebi: A delicious take on the usual, this involves using khoya in the preparation, giving it a blackish, gulab jamun-like taste and appearance. Khowa jalebis also make for a traditional bite in Hyderabad.

4) Aloo ki jalebi: Mathura's aloo jalebi is a must-have, too. In this, potatoes are added to the mawa-sugar mix and then sprinkled with cardamom powder.

Paneer jalebi or chhena jalebi is prepared with fresh cottage cheese and relished in West Bengal (Shutterstock)



5) Paneer jalebi: This variant of the spiralled sweet (also called Chhena Jalebi), is popular in West Bengal. Since it has cottage cheese it also has a smaller shelf life.

6) Apple jalebi: More of a dessert offering in big cities, this dish has apple rings that are deep fried and dipped in sugar syrup with saffron.