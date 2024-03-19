 Preity Zinta's jalebi love brings us joy so many ways! - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Preity Zinta's jalebi love brings us joy so many ways!

By Ismat Tahseen
Mar 19, 2024 04:07 PM IST

The crispy, coiled sweet can be prepared in several mouth-watering regional varieties. Here's looking at a few of them:

Preity Zinta sure has a love for food as is seen on Instagram and that only went a notch further as she recently shared a post about one of the most-loved traditional sweets - jalebis! The actor who attended a launch event in Chandigarh enjoyed the crispy sweet as she shared pics of her indulgence with the words: "Rab ne bana di jalebi baby 😍 #jalebi #indiandesserts #yummy #ting

'Rab ne bana di jalebi baby 😍' shared Preity Zinta with her post(Instagram)
'Rab ne bana di jalebi baby 😍' shared Preity Zinta with her post(Instagram)

You might think this is just one variety of the coiled sweet, but there are so many ways it's had across India - from having a paneer addition in West Bengal to aloo jalebi in UP and a rich jaleba in MP. We rustled up a jalebi dish reckoner for every travelling foodie to take note of...

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

 

Imarti or Jangiri is one of the most popular varieties(Shutterstock)
Imarti or Jangiri is one of the most popular varieties(Shutterstock)

1) Imarti: Made by swirling urad dal into a circular shape, imarti (also known as jangiri or amreti) is then soaked in a sugar syrup. With a chewy bite, this is popular in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.

2) Jaleba: A popular specialty from Indore, the jaleba is made by fermenting the flour batter the previous day. It is larger than a jalebi and even had for breakfast.
 

Dark-hued mawa jal;ebis are just as delicious (Bhushan Koyande/HT)
Dark-hued mawa jal;ebis are just as delicious (Bhushan Koyande/HT)

3) Mawa jalebi: A delicious take on the usual, this involves using khoya in the preparation, giving it a blackish, gulab jamun-like taste and appearance. Khowa jalebis also make for a traditional bite in Hyderabad.

4) Aloo ki jalebi: Mathura's aloo jalebi is a must-have, too. In this, potatoes are added to the mawa-sugar mix and then sprinkled with cardamom powder.

Paneer jalebi or chhena jalebi is prepared with fresh cottage cheese and relished in West Bengal (Shutterstock)
Paneer jalebi or chhena jalebi is prepared with fresh cottage cheese and relished in West Bengal (Shutterstock)


5) Paneer jalebi: This variant of the spiralled sweet (also called Chhena Jalebi), is popular in West Bengal. Since it has cottage cheese it also has a smaller shelf life.

6) Apple jalebi: More of a dessert offering in big cities, this dish has apple rings that are deep fried and dipped in sugar syrup with saffron.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / Preity Zinta's jalebi love brings us joy so many ways!
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On