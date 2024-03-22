Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty's Baazigar set to re-release in theatres

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Shilpa Shetty-starrer cult classic film Baazigar is all set for a re-release in cinemas. The romantic revenge thriller was directed by Abbas-Mustan. (Also Read – Kajol celebrates 30 years of Baazigar, meeting Shah Rukh Khan for first time: ‘Was 17 when I started the film’) Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in a still from Baazigar

"Flashback to a time when magic unfolded on the silver screen! Inviting you to relive those moments at our Retro Film Festival with the iconic Bollywood classic - Baazigar. As someone who had the privilege to bring this magic to life, I'm thrilled to join you in this nostalgic journey. Let's celebrate the timeless era of Bollywood together," Shah Rukh announced on his Instagram post.

After his post, fans expressed their excitement. One of them wrote, “FAVOURITE CHILDHOOD MOVIE” Another mentioned, “All time fvrt srk”

Kajol and Shilpa Shetty also posted the announcement. Shilpa mentioned, “So proud to be a part of both these 'Iconic Retro' films, with Baazigar being my debut..Save the dates: 22/03/24 | 23/03/24 | 25/03/24 | 26/03/24..Join us for an unforgettable cinematic experience. Be there to witness the magic unfold!...”

Released on November 12, 1993, Baazigar featured Shah Rukh as an anti-hero. The thriller, also one of Kajol's earliest successes, turned into a blockbuster.

The film, helmed by director duo Abbas-Mustan, is still famed for its dialogues and songs.

SRK's dialogue "Kabhi Kabhi Kabhi kabhi jeetne ke liye kuch haarna bhi padta hai ... aur haar kar jeetne waale ko baazigar kehte hai (Sometimes to win you must lose something... and theone who wins from a losing position is called a gambler)," is still etched in the minds of his fans.

Recently, SRK has had three back-to-back hits in his kitty with Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. (ANI)