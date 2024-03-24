Here's what Shah Rukh Khan said when Navjot Singh Sidhu once asked him how he'll succeed without a relative in Bollywood

Former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has showered praises on Shah Rukh Khan and recalled an old conversation with the actor. Shah Rukh Khan was present at the Kolkata Knight Riders match in Eden Gardens on Saturday. A video has now emerged on social media platforms of Navjot praising him as the actor went to the field after the match. (Also Read | Fans want a Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta reunion after their IPL appearances) Navjot Singh Sidhu spoke about Shah Rukh Khan.

Navjot praises Shah Rukh

In the clip, shared by a fan account on X (formerly Twitter), Navjot said, "Shah Rukh Khan deserves respect, dignity and honour. I once heard from Abhishek Bachchan if there is any person in the industry who isn't insecure, who encourages the young people, makes them stand before him... that's Shah Rukh Khan."

Navjot recalls his old conversation with SRK

Navjot also recalled a conversation with Shah Rukh during the time when he was a television actor. “I once met him at Model School ground. At that time, he was working on the serial Circus and Fauji. I asked him what he wanted to do and he said, 'I want to go to Bollywood'. I enquired how he planned to do so without having a relative, and with the competition there, how did he plan to be successful?"

"He said, 'May I say something? I don’t compete with anyone, I compete with myself'. I didn't forget this incident till today. Six months later, Baazigar released and then his other films. Yeh aadmi jitna successful hai, utna hi humble hai (This man is as humble as he is successful)," concluded Sidhu.

Shah Rukh's career

Shah Rukh began his acting journey in 1989 with the Raj Kumar Kapoor-directed serial Fauji. In the series, he played the leading role of Abhimanyu Rai. He was also part of Aziz Mirza's television series Circus (1989–90). He made his debut in Bollywood with Deewana, which released in June 1992.

The actor was most recently seen in Dunki alongside Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. Dunki focuses on the issue of immigration. He has still not announced his next project. Recently, the actor also lent his voice to the narration of the announcement video of rapper Badshah's studio album Ek Tha Raja. The video reveals a formidable line-up of collaborations across 16 songs.

