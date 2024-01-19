Nayanthara breaks silence on Annapoorani controversy, apologises for hurting sentiments

Actor Nayanthara issued a statement after her film Annapoorani was removed from Netflix for ‘hurting sentiments.’ It streamed for only a day after a theatrical release on December 1. Now the actor came forward to extend her apologies and clarified her intentions. Also read: Nayanthara’s Annapoorani pulled from Netflix post legal trouble and social media backlash Nayanthara on Annapoorani controversy.

Nayanthara's statement

A section of people said they were offended by some scenes in the movie and hurting religious sentiments of Hindus. Reacting to the claims, Nayanthara began her statement with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and said, “In our sincere attempt to share a positive message, we may have inadvertently caused hurt. We did not expect the removal of a censored film, previously showcased in theatres, from the OTT platform.”

“My team and I never intended to hurt anyone's sentiments and we understand that the gravity of this issue. Being someone who wholely believes in God and frequently visits temples across the country, it is the last thing I would intentionally do. To those whose feelings we've touched, I extend my sincere and heartfelt apologies,” she also added.

Annapoorani controversy

An FIR was filed at the Lokmanya Tilak Marg police station in South Mumbai by one Ramesh Solanki. He alleged that Annapoorani demeans Lord Ram and it was intentionally released to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

Following this, Zee Studios issued an apology to Vishwa Hindu Parishad. They stated that the film would be removed from the platform until it was edited to remove the objectionable content.

Nayanthara also clarified in the end, “The intention behind Annapoorni was to uplift and inspire, not to cause distress. Over the last two decades, my journey in the film industry has been guided with a singular intention - To spread positivity & foster learning from one another.”

Annapoorani

Annapoorani revolves around the story of an ambitious woman from a conservative family and town. She is torn between following her passion and believing the orthodox ideals. Nayanthara plays the lead in the film. It also has Sathyaraja, Achyuth Kumar, KS Ravikumar, Karthik Kumar and Renuka. The film is produced by Zee Studios, Naad Sstudios and Trident Arts.

