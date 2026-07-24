Raghav Juyal on why Shah Rukh Khan's journey to stardom inspires him: ‘People have seen it’ | Interview

Raghav Juyal, actor and dancer, has had a career full of career opportunities that have been unpredictable. He gained fame initially due to his distinct dance skills on DID aka Dance India Dance. Thereafter, he became one of the most liked hosts of TV. But now, he has become an actor who doesn't shy away from experimenting. After shocking the masses with his performance in Kill, his hilarious character in The Ba**ds of Bollywood, Raghav is now taking things in a different direction and trying his hand at full-fledged comedy. Raghav Juyal says Shah Rukh Khan taught him one thing about stardom.

Speaking to Hindustan Times in an interview during the promotions of his upcoming film Bhai Tera Star Hai, the actor talked about his entire journey, lessons he has learned in the last 15 years, his deep-rooted love for his culture and more importantly, why he believes that people connect with stories that are honest, rather than overnight successes.

The journey is what creates a star Raghav Juyal believes that people support him because they have seen every part of his career, including his struggles. “I am a star because of my journey. People have seen my journey. They have witnessed the falls and setbacks, and then watched me rebuild, break down, and build up again. That’s what matters,” Juyal explains.

He also says that Shah Rukh Khan had the support of audiences and that they saw his journey from the beginning which made the megastar he is today. “And that's how I think it happened with Shah Rukh Khan sir too. They have seen the journey. The journey makes a star. That is important”

This connection becomes clear whenever he meets fans during promotions. People, especially mothers and children, often get emotional when they see him. “When people cry, it feels like I am their child. I feel like the kid of every household. When I entered the industry, everyone treated me like their own kid," he adds.