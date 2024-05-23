Siddharth can't stop laughing as man recreates Aditi Rao Hydari's Heeramandi dance move. Watch

Aditi Rao Hydari is receiving appreciation for her performance in Heeramandi. The actor had to perform traditional dance steps in the series, in which she plays a courtesan. In a viral video by a digital creator with the Instagram handle - aryyaaa.fr, he recreated Aditi Rao Hydari's Saiyaan Hatto Jao dance from the show. Aditi's fiance Siddharth reacted to the video. (Also read: Have you seen Rajkummar Rao's viral ‘Gajagamini walk’ from Heeramandi? Janhvi Kapoor shares a sneak peek) Siddharth reacts to influencer's recreation of Aditi Rao Hydari's Heeramandi dance.

Siddharth cracks up on influencer's Heeramandi recreation

The video shows a boy listening to music on his mobile when his mother drags him to another room. She then sits in a pose imitating Nawab while her son dances to Saiyaan Hatto Jao song. He also attempted Aditi's viral walk, also known as the Gajagamini walk. Siddharth dropped three laughing emojis to the hilarious clip.

The special walk

Aditi, in an interview with Zoom TV, recalled her experience of shooting the song sequence and her viral walk. She said, “I want to ask somebody, Sanjay sir, my dance teacher, what is it? Is it the Gajagamini walk, the swan walk? What walk is that I don’t know! I’ll say it was what Sanjay sir asked me to do. I followed Sanjay sir and what he told me. I know in Kathak there is Mayur chaal (peacock walk), then there is Gajagamini (walk of seduction), but I am sure it is in all the dance forms but I don’t know, I should find out. Whatever I see on Instagram, Reel upon Reel, the whole viral nature of that tukda (piece) is so overwhelming. He (Sanjay) is very good at spotting magic on the spot and he created a lot of nuances in the process.”

About Heeramandi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi is set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle during the British Raj. The show's title is derived from the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore, which was part of pre-partition India and is now located in present-day Pakistan. In addition to Aditi, the show features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Fardeen Khan in crucial roles.

Aditi will be next seen in Kajri Babbar's Indo-British film Lionness.