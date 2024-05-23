 Have you seen Rajkummar Rao's viral ‘Gajagamini walk’ from Heeramandi? Janhvi Kapoor shares a sneak peek | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Have you seen Rajkummar Rao's viral ‘Gajagamini walk’ from Heeramandi? Janhvi Kapoor shares a sneak peek

ByDevansh Sharma
May 23, 2024 09:39 AM IST

Mr and Mrs Mahi and Heeramandi had a crossover when Janhvi Kapoor shared a video of Rajkummar Rao doing Aditi Rao Hydari's viral Gajagamini walk.

Aditi Rao Hydari's Gajagamini walk from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix show Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is a rage on social media. Fans across the world are recreating the step, and Aditi also joined the bandwagon during her Cannes Film Festival appearance. The latest celebrity to nail the walk, intentionally or otherwise, is Rajkummar Rao. (Also Read: Mr and Mrs Mahi song Agar Ho Tum: Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor fall in love over cricket. Watch)

Rajkummar Rao recreates Aditi Rao Hydari's Gajagamini walk from Heeramandi
Rajkummar Rao recreates Aditi Rao Hydari's Gajagamini walk from Heeramandi

Rajkummar's Gajagamini walk

On Wednesday, Rajkummar's Mr and Mrs Mahi co-star Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a video in which she has her cricket pads on and is ready to bat. Rajkummar, who is bowling, mimics Janhvi's walk with the pads on. As he walks back to the crease, he does an awkward walk, oddly reminiscent of Aditi's viral Gajagamini stance in Heeramandi.

Janhvi added the Heeramandi song Saiyyan Hatto Jaao to the video and captioned it as, “Our very own gajagamini walk 🥲 took a minute to get used to all those cricket pads but glad I could amuse u Mr. Mahi (slurrp emoji).” The official Instagram handle of Dharma Productions, which is backing Mr and Mrs Mahi, commented, “That's the way #TheMahiWay! (laughing with tears emojis).” Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, social media influencer who's also Janhvi's close friend, wrote, “@rajkummar_rao >>>" Rajkummar's Badhaai Do co-star Gulshan Devaiah also left a comment, “Get him to wear leg guards and walk … let’s see kya chaal chalta hai woh (how he walks).”

About Mr and Mrs Mahi

Mr and Mrs Mahi is directed by Sharan Sharma, who is known for his directorial debut Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Mr & Mrs Mahi marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and Sharan. It also marks the second collobaration between Janhvi and Rajkummar. The duo was earlier seen in Roohi. The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It will hit the theatres on May 31.

Janhvi will also be seen in Ulajh, Devara: Part 1, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and Suriya's next. Meanwhile, Rajkummar will star in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Stree 2.

